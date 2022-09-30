MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia left Texas with a 38-20 loss, a 2-3 record and a number of injuries. “We got beat up pretty good that game,” WVU coach Neal Brown said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t want to comment much until later in the week, but we had some pretty significant injuries. I think we had four concussions in the game. As I get into Baylor prep next week, I give you a better idea (of the extent of those injuries), but we got beat up pretty good.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO