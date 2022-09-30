Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Brown: ‘We got beat up pretty good’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia left Texas with a 38-20 loss, a 2-3 record and a number of injuries. “We got beat up pretty good that game,” WVU coach Neal Brown said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t want to comment much until later in the week, but we had some pretty significant injuries. I think we had four concussions in the game. As I get into Baylor prep next week, I give you a better idea (of the extent of those injuries), but we got beat up pretty good.”
WVNews
Bridgeport earns valuable sectional wins over Buckhannon-Upshur
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked up two-goal wins against sectional foe Buckhannon-Upshur at Wayne Jamison Field on Tuesday night. The Tribe boys opened the night with a 2-0 shutout of the Bucs.
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Beckley, Upperglade, Rock Cave, Sissonville, Charleston, Dawes, and Craigsville
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Raleigh, Webster, Upshur, Kanawha, and Nicholas counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
North Marion falls from top Class AA spot, Doddridge 3rd in Class A
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the only remaining undefeated football team in the area, Doddridge County is now the highest-ranked local team in its respective class. The Bulldogs ran their record to 5-0 on Friday with a win at Wirt County, climbing to No. 3 in this week's WVSSAC Class A ratings. North Marion, which had been No. 1 in Class AA, suffered its first loss of the year to Fairmont Senior and fell to fourth this week.
WVNews
BHS #21.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked…
WVNews
Berryman, Zorick help Liberty girls, Bridgeport boys to Harrison County cross country titles
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Liberty’s Destiny Berryman and Bridgeport’s Troy Zorick captured individual titles and led their teams to Harrison County crowns on Tuesday afternoon at Shinnston City Park. In the first race of the day, Berryman conquered the hilly course in 20:40.99 to beat Robert...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/3/22
West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes that his team has the talent to be successful, but notes that numerous repetitions in his system and with his teaching methods are very important in putting that together into a plan that produces good results. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Pantojas Family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic – and historic – fashion …
WVNews
Fairmont Senior enters 2nd day of state golf tourney in 5th place overall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Caden Musgrove and Logan Huffman felt good about their tee shots, but were quick to cite the most challenging area on Tuesday. “These greens were tough, especially once it got drier and it warmed up, the greens sped up,” Huffman said....
WVNews
CDC Transmission Rate Map
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than …
WVNews
Regena Norris
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on Sep…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia auditor J.B. McCuskey visits Morgantown, discusses government transparency
MORGANTOWN — Two of Monongalia County’s commissioners were given awards by state Auditor JB McCuskey for their efforts in promoting government transparency on Thursday evening. “I don’t know that any of this would have happened [without] your energy and your commitment,” McCuskey said of Tom Bloom and Sean...
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Grantsville, Upperglade, Craigsville, Fort Gay, Buckhannon, Jane Lew, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Calhoun, Webster, Nicholas, Wayne, Upshur, Lewis, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Nick Gardner, Library Director.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Nicholas Gardner, Class of 2008, is the recipient of the Young Alu…
WVNews
Defendants
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four…
WVNews
William 'Bill' Charles Knox III
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away…
WVNews
Masking to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year, WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics. This decision comes on the...
WVNews
Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
WVNews
Roger Lee Burr
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
Comments / 0