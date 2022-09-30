ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Brown: 'We got beat up pretty good'

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia left Texas with a 38-20 loss, a 2-3 record and a number of injuries. “We got beat up pretty good that game,” WVU coach Neal Brown said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t want to comment much until later in the week, but we had some pretty significant injuries. I think we had four concussions in the game. As I get into Baylor prep next week, I give you a better idea (of the extent of those injuries), but we got beat up pretty good.”
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
Football
WVNews

North Marion falls from top Class AA spot, Doddridge 3rd in Class A

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the only remaining undefeated football team in the area, Doddridge County is now the highest-ranked local team in its respective class. The Bulldogs ran their record to 5-0 on Friday with a win at Wirt County, climbing to No. 3 in this week's WVSSAC Class A ratings. North Marion, which had been No. 1 in Class AA, suffered its first loss of the year to Fairmont Senior and fell to fourth this week.
WVNews

BHS #21.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – The Bridgeport Indians boys and girls soccer teams both picked…
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/3/22

West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes that his team has the talent to be successful, but notes that numerous repetitions in his system and with his teaching methods are very important in putting that together into a plan that produces good results. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
WVNews

Pantojas Family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic – and historic – fashion …
WVNews

Regena Norris

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on Sep…
WVNews

Defendants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four…
WVNews

Masking to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year, WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics. This decision comes on the...
WVNews

Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
WVNews

Roger Lee Burr

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
