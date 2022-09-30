Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Vallow's attorneys ask to delay trial for mental health treatment
Attorneys for murder defendant Lori Vallow are asking Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce to delay her January trial in Ada County. On Monday, Vallow’s attorneys requested that the trial be postponed and noted that a pretrial conference is set for Nov. 9.
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
Post Register
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries in need of winter coats and Pepto Bismol
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is in urgent need of XL+ Winter Coats and Pepto Bismol/Tums this October. New Twin sheets sets and new underwear for men and women of all sizes are also needed. For more information on this month's urgent needs, click HERE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Mom sues Boise Police after son's death
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The family of Zachary Snow, a man shot and killed by Boise Police Officers last year, has announced a lawsuit against the Boise Police Department and individual police officers. On October 27, 2021, police were notified of a possible suicidal subject who may be attempting...
Post Register
Boise man found safe, returned home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
Post Register
Bogus Basin using new technology at the lifts
This winter, we Bogus Basin is using new "Axess" technology at the lifts. RFID gates have been installed to make the experience on the mountain even smoother. Here are some Do’s & Don’ts with your new season pass or day ticket:. DO. - Place in jacket by itself...
Post Register
Reba is coming to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Reba McEntire is coming to the Ford Idaho Center on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Oct 14th and promise to sell quickly. Details and tickets are available from the Ford Idaho Center WEBSITE. Event starts at 6:30, with special guests Terri Clark,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
BSU coaches hold conference looking to next game
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Football coaches are holding a news conference today discussing BSU's upcoming game with Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 8. - Head Coach Andy Avalos at 1 p.m. - Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson at 1:30 p.m. - Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter at 1:45 p.m.
Comments / 0