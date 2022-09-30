ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Canyon County, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Canyon County, ID
Elections
Canyon County, ID
Government
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Mom sues Boise Police after son's death

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The family of Zachary Snow, a man shot and killed by Boise Police Officers last year, has announced a lawsuit against the Boise Police Department and individual police officers. On October 27, 2021, police were notified of a possible suicidal subject who may be attempting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Bogus Basin using new technology at the lifts

This winter, we Bogus Basin is using new "Axess" technology at the lifts. RFID gates have been installed to make the experience on the mountain even smoother. Here are some Do’s & Don’ts with your new season pass or day ticket:. DO. - Place in jacket by itself...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Reba is coming to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Reba McEntire is coming to the Ford Idaho Center on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Oct 14th and promise to sell quickly. Details and tickets are available from the Ford Idaho Center WEBSITE. Event starts at 6:30, with special guests Terri Clark,...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election Day#Absentee Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local
Post Register

BSU coaches hold conference looking to next game

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Football coaches are holding a news conference today discussing BSU's upcoming game with Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 8. - Head Coach Andy Avalos at 1 p.m. - Defensive Coordinator Spencer Danielson at 1:30 p.m. - Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter at 1:45 p.m.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy