ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Disturbance with a weapon call leads to homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police announced Sunday that an investigation into a disturbance with a weapon incident has now become a homicide investigation. According to police, the incident happened at 209 Greencrest drive with a 40-year-old male being a victim of the incident. Police originally received reports...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
Sherwood, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Sherwood, AR
State
Arkansas State
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire

When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
SHERWOOD, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Chi St Vincent North#The Associated Press
THV11

Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KATV

18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

White County man dies in head-on collision

LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash. According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.
WHITE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy