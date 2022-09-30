ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Park, MI

Comments / 2

Bunnie Tillman
5d ago

Wow...what a crazy situation....she should have thought of her option and consequences before. Driving without a license. Whose going to take care of her child now. I hope her family continues to support her. And she realizes she made a bad situation worse. I hope she gets the help she needs and a second chance. That is if she straighten up her life.🙏

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Waterford man arrested on suspicion of series of thefts

Waterford resident Shawn Michael Degen has been arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from cars and homes. Waterford police say they worked with Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Corrections officials to arrest Degen early Thursday, Sept. 29. The 34-year-old was taken into custody after...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazel Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Hazel Park, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility

A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight

OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75

State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said. According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Ford
The Detroit Free Press

Footage released of fatal shooting

Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

California woman sentenced for attempted encounter with Novi teen

NOVI — A California woman was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court Sept. 29 for attempting to have sex with a teenage boy from Novi in April. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity as part of a plea agreement Sept. 8. In exchange for her plea, a second charge of using a computer to commit a crime was dropped. Each of the charges carried up to 20 years in prison.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
WYANDOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy