Idaho to create assessment centers to divert kids from juvenile justice and child welfare systems

KHQ Right Now
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Prosecutor's Office can now file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for "the abatement of nuisance conditions...
KHQ Right Now
Virginia’s Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Patrol trooper returns home to continue recovery
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson has returned home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22. Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the...
KHQ Right Now
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors Washington's fallen fire hero's
WASHINGTON - The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be honoring 148 fallen firefighters, four from Washington, the weekend of Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 in Maryland. Luis Ignacio Batayola and William Cababat Jr from the Seattle Fire Department, James E. Krouse from the Colfax Fire Department and Cody S. Traber from Spokane County Fire District #9 will all be honored at The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
