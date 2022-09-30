Read full article on original website
Peanut crop harvest begins in Mississippi
RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to […]
NOLA.com
Corps eyes solution for Neptune Pass, a Mississippi River channel that is blocking navigation
Near the mouth of the Mississippi River, there are few large swamp forests. Coastal erosion has also made it harder for vegetation to thrive. But in an offshoot of the river deep in Plaquemines Parish, a young grove of willow trees has begun to grow. Fields of weeds and lilies...
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
theclintoncourier.net
What’s the Best Way to Transport Cargo for My Mississippi Business?
As businesses in Mississippi look to reopen and restart, many are wondering what the best way to transport cargo is. During the first half of 2020, the trading volume across the seas went down by 9.5%, while the total global trade dropped 16% compared to the same period in 2019. Statistics like these show how important it is for business owners to stay on top of changes in transportation. As a business owner, consider the best transportation services in terms of cost and efficiency. Below are some key points to consider.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WLOX
Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors
The parade is rolling out right now to the Harbor where Dave Elliott is enjoying the party. Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks. Free autocross rides at Coast Coliseum. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If you missed the fun...
WLOX
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
WAPT
Mississippians on ground with Red Cross for Ian disaster relief, organization asking for more volunteers
With cleanup underway in Florida and South Carolina from Hurricane Ian, people around the country are coming together to help. Several Mississippians have volunteered their time with the American Red Cross. "In the past 72 hours, over nearly a dozen Mississippians have been sent to areas like South Carolina," said...
wcbi.com
Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban
NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
WLOX
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
WLOX
Enviva holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at George County plant
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Enviva, the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently constructed wood pellet manufacturing facility in George County. The event commemorates the emergence of more U.S.-based green jobs, and the completion of a new state of the...
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster. “We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here...
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Jackson Free Press
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast fun fills the streets of Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The classic cruisers were on full display in Long Beach on Monday with the annual parade followed by music and dancing at night. “I love Cruisin’ the Coast, I live for it,” said Long Beach resident Brian Smith. “People are happy, they’re enjoying...
