Peanut crop harvest begins in Mississippi

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to […]
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi

NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
What’s the Best Way to Transport Cargo for My Mississippi Business?

As businesses in Mississippi look to reopen and restart, many are wondering what the best way to transport cargo is. During the first half of 2020, the trading volume across the seas went down by 9.5%, while the total global trade dropped 16% compared to the same period in 2019. Statistics like these show how important it is for business owners to stay on top of changes in transportation. As a business owner, consider the best transportation services in terms of cost and efficiency. Below are some key points to consider.
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
Enviva holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at George County plant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Enviva, the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its recently constructed wood pellet manufacturing facility in George County. The event commemorates the emergence of more U.S.-based green jobs, and the completion of a new state of the...
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”

We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
Cruisin’ the Coast fun fills the streets of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The classic cruisers were on full display in Long Beach on Monday with the annual parade followed by music and dancing at night. “I love Cruisin’ the Coast, I live for it,” said Long Beach resident Brian Smith. “People are happy, they’re enjoying...
