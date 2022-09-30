Read full article on original website
Related
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First fall storm system keeps storm chances around all week
PHOENIX — After powerful storms hit the state on Monday, the storm threat is not done!. As an area of low pressure continues to move through our state, we'll see chances for storms today. The best storm chances will be in eastern Arizona. We'll see just a slight chance...
ABC 15 News
I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues reopened after closure due to storms
I-17 has reopened near Dunlap and Peoria avenues after a closure was issued Monday evening according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed. Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project...
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Clean-up efforts underway following tornado in Northern Arizona
A community just north of Williams is still shaken up after an F1 tornado ripped through the area Monday, leaving up to 10 homes damaged. Some homes in the Junipine Estates Community weren’t damaged, but others weren’t so lucky. While some had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted. Others...
ABC 15 News
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood alerts in place as storm chances go up across Arizona
PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview. On average, Phoenix sees its last triple-digit day by Oct. 5. It'll still be warm each day in the Valley, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Triton Garage Cabinets and Closet Systems can help you organize your garage and life!
Triton Garage Cabinets and Closet Systems is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Triton Garage & Closet Systems was founded in 1984 and has been serving the Phoenix metro area ever since. Their cabinets are constructed using only ¾'' material (never ½'' or 5/8''), aluminum shelf stiffeners, and a steel rail system instead of just stapling your cabinets to the wall. Not only do they use high quality materials to build cabinets tailored to your needs, but they also give back to the community via the following organizations: Foster Arizona, Tempe South Little League, Sun Valley Community Church, Kyrene Schools and various youth and high school sports programs.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
ABC 15 News
VOTE! Arizona shelter pet looking to win dog makeover contest
The power of a bath, hair clippers, and TLC is on full display — all for a great cause!. This pup, JD, was reportedly neglected for years before he was brought into the Arizona Humane Society for some much-needed care. Caretakers removed a garbage bag full of dirty, matted hair from his body and face, showing off his tiny physique and giving him a new outlook on life.
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 90s are back and here to stay for the first week of October
PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October it looks like we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview. It'll still toasty each day in the Valley with highs in the mid-90s but, the mornings are starting feel more fall-like dropping into the 70s each day.
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
ABC 15 News
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
KOLD-TV
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
Comments / 0