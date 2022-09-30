ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’

By Ariana Figueroa
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team look for anyone needing help after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian.

“As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. “We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction.”

He did not take questions from the press or say if he would visit Florida, but stressed the importance of the country coming together to help those affected by the hurricane. He mentioned he was in continuous contact with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as other coastal governors.

“Our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by this storm, America’s heart is literally breaking,” Biden said. “I just want the people of Florida to know we see what you’re going through, and we’re with you. We’re going to do everything we can for you.”

Hurricane Ian demolished Southwest Florida, leaving millions without power, and damaging homes, businesses and bridges. On Thursday, Biden declared Florida a major disaster area , approving federal aid to help with local recovery efforts in areas affected by the hurricane.

On Friday he also declared the Commonwealth of Virginia as a major disaster area.

Biden said that Ian is likely to rank as the worst hurricane to ever hit Florida. Hurricane Andrew in 1992 is considered one of “ the strongest and most devastating hurricane on record to hit southern Florida,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

Hurricane Andrew was a Category 5 hurricane that hit Miami, leaving 51 dead . More than 50,000 homes were destroyed and the storm caused $27 billion in damage.

Biden said on Friday that it will take months and years for Florida to recover from Hurricane Ian.

After battering Florida for days, Hurricane Ian landed in South Carolina shortly after the president’s remarks. It’s currently a Category 1 storm, a category that has maximum sustained winds of 95 miles per hour.

Biden said he also approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina, after Republican Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster requested the designation.

During his remarks, Biden urged the residents of South Carolina to listen to “all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions.”

In Florida, there is one confirmed death and 20 under investigation, and nearly 2 million homes and business are still without power, DeSantis and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during a news conference Friday . Those deaths are unconfirmed, because it’s not known if they are storm-related or not.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a Friday press conference that “Congress pledges to be there for those who were affected now and in the future.”

The post Biden to battered Florida: 'We're going to do everything we can for you' appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

