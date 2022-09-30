Read full article on original website
Mini-grants available for neighborhood improvement projects
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a grant opportunity that's now open for neighborhood improvement projects. It falls under the United Way's Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grants. The goal of the grants is to boost the overall morale of the community by improving neighborhoods. Past projects include updates, maintenance, safety installations...
New Terre Haute casino works to hire minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned companies to help with construction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new casino that is on the way to Vigo County is looking for local businesses. The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is looking for minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned businesses to help build the casino. The casino is partnering up with the Indiana...
The sign-up process for Toys for Tots will be a little different and easier to access this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Toys for Tots campaign is officially underway. There's an important change for families needing and wanting help. This year, all registrations will be handled online. The registration window is open right now through December 1. About 100 local businesses have already put boxes...
It's almost property tax time in Indiana - here's how to make your payment in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall property tax deadline is nearing in Indiana. You have until November 10 to get yours submitted. There are several ways you can make your payment in Vigo County. You can stop into several bank branches, the treasurer's office, the annex drop-box, online or...
Indiana Department of Education recipients of grant funding
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a time when schools are struggling with a teacher shortage, there is some help on the way. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of more than $10 million in funding. It's all a part of "the attract, prepare, retain grant." The...
Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
City of Washington close to finalizing 2023 budget
WASHINGTON, Ind (WTHI) - The City of Washington is in the final stages of approving it's budget for 2023. The City Council will be conducting a final reading of the budget during next Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "We will then sent it to the state for approval" said Washington Mayor...
Crews to start work on I-70 that will force overnight ramp closures in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is expected to start Monday night on parts of Interstate 70. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be installing message boards and camera poles. The work is part of the information technology systems installation project in Vigo County. The cameras will allow INDOT to...
"It's been one heck of a journey" Parke County EMS building on its way to rebuilding after fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just eight short months ago an ambulance caught on fire inside the Parke County EMS building. Ever since then, they've been rebuilding and working around the clock to keep you safe. An early morning, non-emergency call for Parke County EMS turned tragic this past February.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
"That message was loud and clear" Parke County employees could see a pay increase in next year's budget
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County leaders say the local government has had a hard time retaining workers. They're hoping a pay increase in the next budget could help solve that problem. Parke County council members say many county agencies are struggling with staffing. They say they need help...
Skeletons for St. Jude
Local 'haunter' raising money for sick kids through Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser. There are good people, doing good work all across the Wabash Valley. An Odon, Indiana man is using his love of Halloween to help sick kids, and you can help.
CODA and Mayor Duke Bennett make a proclamation about Domestic Violence Awareness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The goal is to connect advocates to work together and end violence at home. Earlier today, the council on domestic abuse joined Terre Haute's Mayor at the Vigo County courthouse. He made a proclamation about Domestic Violence Awareness. CODA...
Aviation Day held at Daviess County Airport
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Just north of Washington is a gem that is hidden in plain sight. After thirteen years, Board Members with the Daviess County Airport are ready to bring the airport back to life. On Sunday, kids and adults of all ages visited the airport for Aviation Day.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
Fall Farm Day brings families and friends from all over
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and the Sisters of Providence hosted a fall farm day on Sunday!. It was a day full of alpaca visits, children's activities, and farm and 4-H demonstrations!. It was also a chance to learn about the history of farming at the woods that...
