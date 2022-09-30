ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Mini-grants available for neighborhood improvement projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a grant opportunity that's now open for neighborhood improvement projects. It falls under the United Way's Neighborhood Improvement Project mini-grants. The goal of the grants is to boost the overall morale of the community by improving neighborhoods. Past projects include updates, maintenance, safety installations...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Business
WTHI

Indiana Department of Education recipients of grant funding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a time when schools are struggling with a teacher shortage, there is some help on the way. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of more than $10 million in funding. It's all a part of "the attract, prepare, retain grant." The...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

City of Washington close to finalizing 2023 budget

WASHINGTON, Ind (WTHI) - The City of Washington is in the final stages of approving it's budget for 2023. The City Council will be conducting a final reading of the budget during next Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "We will then sent it to the state for approval" said Washington Mayor...
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferm Fresh
WTWO/WAWV

Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTHI

Skeletons for St. Jude

Local 'haunter' raising money for sick kids through Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser. There are good people, doing good work all across the Wabash Valley. An Odon, Indiana man is using his love of Halloween to help sick kids, and you can help.
ODON, IN
WTHI

Aviation Day held at Daviess County Airport

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Just north of Washington is a gem that is hidden in plain sight. After thirteen years, Board Members with the Daviess County Airport are ready to bring the airport back to life. On Sunday, kids and adults of all ages visited the airport for Aviation Day.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Fall Farm Day brings families and friends from all over

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and the Sisters of Providence hosted a fall farm day on Sunday!. It was a day full of alpaca visits, children's activities, and farm and 4-H demonstrations!. It was also a chance to learn about the history of farming at the woods that...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy