FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man escapes from Ross Co. courthouse, injuring a deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from the Ross County Court of Common Pleas, injuring a deputy in the process. The incident happened earlier this morning after deputies attempted to arrest the man. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Davon...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement at Chillicothe Prison, Heavy Police Presence
ROSS – A possible drug drop with a suspects on the run at the CCI in Ross County on Sunday. At the scene, there is a heavy presence of officers who are searching a bean field. A helicopter was called into the area but has left to refuel. One...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man faces drug trafficking charges following raid in Scioto Co.
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was arrested following a drug raid in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Lawrence Coleman Hicks was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, and having weapons under disability. On Friday, September 30, task force officers along with...
sciotopost.com
Portsmouth – Dayton Man Arrested with Over Two Pounds of Illicit Drugs
Portsmouth – Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept....
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
10 indicted by Brown County grand jury
Ten individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Sept. 22 Among those indicted was Darrell Ronald Goodman, 39, of Mt.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
iheart.com
Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse
A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
Nelsonville – Nelsonville police were able to get some drugs off the street on 9/30/22. According to Police 09:41 PM Officers performed a vehicle stop on US 33 on a vehicle with no visible plate. Due to criminal indicators observed at the time of stop, K9 Attila was released for a free air sniff of the vehicle to which Attila positively indicated on the driver’s side door.
Person critical after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
sciotopost.com
Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers
GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
Man accused of calling bomb threat to stop girlfriend’s Chillicothe court date
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man on Friday who they said called in a bomb threat at a Chillicothe courthouse to get his girlfriend out of court earlier this week. Police responded to the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 after a man had called and said there were two […]
