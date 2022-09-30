Read full article on original website
Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
sciotopost.com
Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County
Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
Girl, 12, reported missing in Hocking County
ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge. Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening. Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes. The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured. Anyone […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church
ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Ross Co., transported by medical helicopter
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in rural Ross County. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rozelle Creek Road. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, at least two cars were involved in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man faces drug trafficking charges following raid in Scioto Co.
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was arrested following a drug raid in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Lawrence Coleman Hicks was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, and having weapons under disability. On Friday, September 30, task force officers along with...
How to get free gun safes, lock boxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
10 indicted by Brown County grand jury
Ten individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Sept. 22 Among those indicted was Darrell Ronald Goodman, 39, of Mt.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement at Chillicothe Prison, Heavy Police Presence
ROSS – A possible drug drop with a suspects on the run at the CCI in Ross County on Sunday. At the scene, there is a heavy presence of officers who are searching a bean field. A helicopter was called into the area but has left to refuel. One...
sciotopost.com
Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers
GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash that happened Sunday morning near downtown Columbus. Columbus police say the crash happened on the ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East just after 4 a.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
sciotopost.com
Update – Homeowner Fires Gun at Man Breaking into his Home in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Pickaway law enforcement responded to a burglary in process in the area of 100 blocks west main street in Ashville around 11 pm on Friday. According to the 911 caller, he fired a gun when the man in the hoodie and smiley face shirt broke into his home. The homeowner claimed that he fired the gun into the ground as a warning shot, and the burglar fled.
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
