Washington State

WGAU

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

NEW YORK — (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party's biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social...
AFP

Biden heads into Florida hurricane clean-up zone -- and opponent's territory

President Joe Biden makes a politically charged visit Wednesday to inspect the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida while also presenting a united front despite bitter disagreements with Republican critic and potential 2024 opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has been a caustic critic, as he builds his brand of muscular right-wing politics in a bid to replace Trump as the biggest name in the Republican party.
News Channel Nebraska

Sparks fly in final 1st District House debate between Flood, Pansing Brooks

LINCOLN — Both candidates in Sunday’s debate in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District boiled down the decision in their race to a question of trust. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, urged voters to trust her political consistency in defending women’s reproductive rights on abortion and birth control.
