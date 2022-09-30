ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place

The humiliation did not last long. The earthquake that occurred in the hushed environment of the largest fortunes on the planet in mid-September seems to have completely disappeared. It does not seem to have left any traces and even appears as a distant memory. Everything even seems to be back...
Markets Insider

Celsius founder Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of cryptocurrency weeks before freezing withdrawals as the lender headed for bankruptcy, report says

Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of crypto from Celsius weeks before the lender froze withdrawals, the Financial Times reported. The Celsius founder withdrew the month in May as the crypto market was crashing. The company filed for bankruptcy in July, and Mashinsky resigned as Celsius CEO on Tuesday.
CNBC

'We must change course': UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession

Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
CNBC

South Korea's September inflation slows but tightening bias seen intact

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, data showed on Wednesday, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week. Economists said the latest data suggested inflation was...
CNBC

Dollar nurses pullback as traders glimpse rate peaks

The dollar nursed its biggest losses for years on Wednesday, after a dovish central bank surprise in Australia had investors wondering whether a peak is in sight for global interest rates. Overnight the U.S. dollar fell about 1.6% on the euro to test parity at $0.9999 and 1.3% against sterling...
NewsBreak
