Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place
The humiliation did not last long. The earthquake that occurred in the hushed environment of the largest fortunes on the planet in mid-September seems to have completely disappeared. It does not seem to have left any traces and even appears as a distant memory. Everything even seems to be back...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Celsius founder Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of cryptocurrency weeks before freezing withdrawals as the lender headed for bankruptcy, report says
Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of crypto from Celsius weeks before the lender froze withdrawals, the Financial Times reported. The Celsius founder withdrew the month in May as the crypto market was crashing. The company filed for bankruptcy in July, and Mashinsky resigned as Celsius CEO on Tuesday.
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals
NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Biggest Crypto Opportunities He’s Most Excited About
Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he has his eye on multiple opportunities that he believes could be the next big thing for the crypto industry. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) present a huge opportunity in the book industry. “NFTs as books, I...
CNBC
'We must change course': UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession
Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
CNBC
The S&P 500 is down over 20% this year—here's why it's smart to keep investing anyway
This year is currently looking like one of the roughest ever for the stock market. Through the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 index lost 23.9%. Only five full calendar years have produced worse returns: three years from the Great Depression, 2008 and 1974. But if market history...
CNBC
BofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) should be able to protect their earnings better than peers in a potential recession, Bank of America analysts argued in a note to clients Tuesday. That's a view we share and one that contributes to our own buy ratings on both Club holdings.
CNBC
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
CNBC
South Korea's September inflation slows but tightening bias seen intact
South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, data showed on Wednesday, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week. Economists said the latest data suggested inflation was...
CNBC
Climate reparations may be ethical, but they aren't the best fix, climatologist says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
CNBC
Dollar nurses pullback as traders glimpse rate peaks
The dollar nursed its biggest losses for years on Wednesday, after a dovish central bank surprise in Australia had investors wondering whether a peak is in sight for global interest rates. Overnight the U.S. dollar fell about 1.6% on the euro to test parity at $0.9999 and 1.3% against sterling...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday. Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year. Poshmark — Poshmark...
Argentine fintech Uala to invest $150 million on Mexico, Colombia expansion, CEO says
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's fintech unicorn Uala will invest $150 million over the next 18 months to boost its digital banking business, mainly in Mexico and Colombia, its Chief Executive Pierpaolo Barbieri said in an interview with Reuters.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
CNBC
Op-ed: The fourth quarter begins, and here is what the 2022 bear market has taught us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
