theScore

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Bucks battle for top spot ahead of season

Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
Cavs' Mobley out 1-2 weeks with ankle sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley will miss one-to-two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, the team announced Monday. Mobley won't appear in the team's preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and he will likely miss next week's preseason games against the Sixers, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic.
Report: Shoulder injury could affect Garrett for up to 1 month

Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett could be impacted for up to one month by the shoulder injury he sustained in a single-car crash earlier this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garrett sustained a shoulder and biceps strain along with minor lacerations when his Porsche flipped several times on...
Suns expected to sell for NBA-record price, bankers say

The Phoenix Suns are likely to net Robert Sarver a record return, investment bank officials told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "It'll be the highest price ever paid for an NBA team," one banker told Holmes. Sarver has chosen New York-based investment bank Moelis and Co. to take control of the logistics...
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 5, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup - Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor,...
Macklemore: Adam Silver 'on board' with bringing NBA team back to Seattle

Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore is confident the NBA will make its return to his home city within the next few years. During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Macklemore was asked to make a plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring a franchise back to Seattle. Macklemore didn't think a plea was needed, though, saying he believes Silver is already "on board" with the idea.
Colts' Taylor sports boot on injured ankle, hopeful of playing in TNF

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was wearing a walking boot at practice Tuesday but is still aiming to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. "I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go, you can't go," Taylor said, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."
McCaffrey active vs. Cardinals despite thigh injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is active against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers listed McCaffrey as questionable Friday due to a thigh injury. McCaffrey missed the first two practices of the week and was limited Friday. McCaffrey played the first three games of the season and is coming off...
