One child and four adults were injured when a vehicle left State Highway 16 west of Columbia County’s Town of Rio and crashed Friday night. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people in the vehicle, more than it was safe to carry. The vehicle ended up in a ditch overturning at least once. All four adults were injured with two of them being flown to the UW-Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. Of the four children in the vehicle, one suffered a very minor injury and was treated at the scene. Sheriff’s officials remind drivers that the use of seat belts and proper child restraints is important in reducing the risk of injury during a crash. A 9-1-1 call reported the crash at 8:34 Friday evening and at the same time a deputy patrolling in the area came across it.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO