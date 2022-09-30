Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to "fight" on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The meeting lasted about two hours and was secretly recorded by an...
James Brown’s cape and Rudy gone wild: key takeaways from Haberman’s Trump book
Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, was published in the US on Tuesday. As is now customary for books about the 45th president, its revelations have been widely reported. But thanks to the New York Times reporter’s dominance of...
NFL・
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives
News Channel Nebraska
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
NEW YORK — (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party's biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social...
How urban crime could hobble Democrats in the midterms
The midterm elections are mere weeks away, and the Democrat Party is vulnerable on crime.
Vice chair of Treasury Dept’s new racial equity committee wants to defund police, 'center race' in all policy
The vice chair of the Biden Treasury Department's new racial equity committee carries some political baggage with her, namely how she wants to defund the police.
