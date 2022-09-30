ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Worker Justice Center of New York cheers farmworker overtime change

New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a recommendation by the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours per week. The order follows years of debate and a 2-to-1 vote by the body in September. The change will be phased-in over a decade. Advocates say it’s overdue, but some elected officials from both parties and agricultural groups oppose the move, saying it will decimate small farms. Emma Kreyche is with the Worker Justice Center of New York, which advocated for the change.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
wamc.org

State Senate candidate Jean Lapper of N.Y.'s 45th district discusses campaign

In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
QUEENSBURY, NY
wamc.org

Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy