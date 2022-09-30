ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field

Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
theScore

Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the undefeated Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Steve Bisciotti
theScore

Report: Shoulder injury could affect Garrett for up to 1 month

Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett could be impacted for up to one month by the shoulder injury he sustained in a single-car crash earlier this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garrett sustained a shoulder and biceps strain along with minor lacerations when his Porsche flipped several times on...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News

NFL fans continue to hope for the best for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, though it's not sounding too good right now. Brady, 45, and his wife, Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over the past couple of months. The couple is reportedly not living together at the moment. According to reports, the fighting doesn't really have to do with Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s.
NFL
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 5, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup - Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor,...
NFL
theScore

Steelers name Pickett starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, the team announced Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin explained that the offense's overall struggles played a factor in the quarterback change. "(Mitch Trubisky's) performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Concussion#American Football#Sports#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#Ravens
theScore

MNF best bets: Are the 49ers still a valuable bet vs. the Rams?

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

McCaffrey active vs. Cardinals despite thigh injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is active against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers listed McCaffrey as questionable Friday due to a thigh injury. McCaffrey missed the first two practices of the week and was limited Friday. McCaffrey played the first three games of the season and is coming off...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Falcons placing Patterson on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The 31-year-old tailback is set to undergo a minor procedure with the expectation that he'll be back sooner rather than later, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He'll miss at least four games before being eligible to return.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Jets' late rally spoils Pickett's NFL debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky for the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh inserted Pickett after Trubisky struggled to spark the offense, leaving the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime. The veteran quarterback completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards with one interception and was sacked three times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Fantasy: Week 5 Rankings (Early Edition)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 5.
NFL
theScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 5

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Under heavy rain and wind in Week 4, Philly once again proved it can win games on both sides of the ball. The Eagles rushed for 210 yards versus the Jaguars' top-ranked run defense and also forced five Trevor Lawrence turnovers.
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 5

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
NFL

