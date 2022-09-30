“I’m gonna cry,” Bretman Rock said upon seeing his glam for the Balmain spring 2023 show for the first time. But be sure that any tears the social media sensation shed were those of joy. Rock was tapped to host the brand’s pre-show TikTok live, giving fans a look into the backstage magic that goes into producing a show as big as Balmain Fest, which comprised couture, womenswear, and menswear collections. “The most challenging part of hosting the live show was that there were so many busy, moving parts taking place behind the scenes, and I had to just roll with the punches,” Rock says. “But it was honestly so fun to just lean into the chaos. I really got to show the full backstage experience, and the realness of the prep work that goes into the final show.”

