Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were an Optical Illusion
At today’s Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe—even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin makeup artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherwordly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
Doja Cat Made Paris Fashion Week Her Beauty Playground
At A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in Paris earlier this morning, a golden figure emerged in the front row: Rapper Doja Cat had covered herself entirely in gold body paint from head to toe (perhaps as a cheeky nod to Bond girl Margaret Nolan in the James Bond film, Goldfinger). It was a bold beauty statement from the star, though certainly not her only one during Paris Fashion Week. All week long, the star has been taking major beauty risks and creating memorable moments with her makeup choices—each one more extravagant than the next.
Kristen Stewart’s New Hair Is the Grunge Version of Princess Diana’s Famous Cut
No one does grunge hair better than Kristen Stewart. The actor has done buzz cuts, textured bobs, peroxide bleach, rockabilly, and the rest, and she somehow always hits the right note. At Chanel’s spring 2023 show in Paris, she did it yet again. As she took her place on the front row, Stewart showed off a new and suitably punk mullet cut—think a grunge Princess Diana, as one particularly enamored Vogue staffer put it.
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Collection
Exploration of form, rather than narrative, is what drives Melitta Baumeister. It also keeps a steady stream of interns knocking on her door in Washington Heights. They always say, “I want to know how you make these shapes,” says the designer with a laugh. There’s not a single...
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Bretman Rock’s Outfit for the Balmain Show Paid Homage to Prince and Farrah Fawcett
“I’m gonna cry,” Bretman Rock said upon seeing his glam for the Balmain spring 2023 show for the first time. But be sure that any tears the social media sensation shed were those of joy. Rock was tapped to host the brand’s pre-show TikTok live, giving fans a look into the backstage magic that goes into producing a show as big as Balmain Fest, which comprised couture, womenswear, and menswear collections. “The most challenging part of hosting the live show was that there were so many busy, moving parts taking place behind the scenes, and I had to just roll with the punches,” Rock says. “But it was honestly so fun to just lean into the chaos. I really got to show the full backstage experience, and the realness of the prep work that goes into the final show.”
Kylie Jenner Leveled Up Her Style This Paris Fashion Week
Attending an event like Paris Fashion Week is not the time for celebrities to play it safe with their outfits. When stars are invited to sit front row at a show, they’re expected to look the part of a VIP guest—meaning, you bring a statement look. Someone who understood the assignment this week? Kylie Jenner. Already adept at dressing up, the star leveled up her style even more by taking risks throughout the week. The unexpected choices have paid off.
Kaia Gerber Talks Her New Zara Collab and Why She’s Inspired by the ’90s
Model Kaia Gerber knows how to pull off virtually any look on the runway, but off the catwalk, the fashion star has a distinctive personal style of her own. Heavily influenced by ’90s minimalism, her sleek looks are often complemented with tasteful shirting and boxy blazers. That’s exactly why Zara wanted to collaborate with Gerber this season. She and the Spanish retailer have partnered on a new capsule collection that launches October 4, both on the store’s e-commerce website and select store locations. “I’ve always loved Zara and how they bring accessibility to fashion, which isn’t always the most accessible industry,” says Gerber. “I’ll have an expensive blazer, but I’ll still end up grabbing my Zara blazers.”
Haim Nails the Moto Leather Trend Dominating Fall Fashion
The Haim sisters—Este, Danielle, and Alana—have become known for their foolproof Louis Vuitton stage uniform of minimalist bra tops and big, wide-legged pants. But the girls embraced a new, on trend look today at the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show, leaning into leather-accented couture. The looks were a great callback to the moto-tinged days of Y2K fashion. Danielle wore a red-and-black leather jacket over a slinky and luminescent brown dress, while Alana opted for an expertly crafted leather shoulder accessory, which, in our opinion, vaguely resembled the structural shoulder pads of football players.
At a Whimsy-Filled Cocktail Party, Roger Vivier Celebrated Its Newest Collection
An artisan was working away on a massive high-heeled shoe at the entrance of Roger Vivier’s spring 2023 fete in Paris, while models and craftspeople frolicked with guests through six different rooms dubbed: “King of the Heel,” “Belle Vivier,” “I Love Vivier,” “Collages,” “Virgule,” Embroideries and Jewel heel.”
Watch Doja Cat Get Into Her Wild Look for the Balenciaga Show
When Doja Cat appeared at Balenciaga’s spring 2023 show in Paris this past weekend, the rapper certainly stood out among the star-studded crowd: She hit the front row with a black eye-inspired makeup look. “This is my first fashion week, so I’m having a great time—but it’s definitely kicking my ass,” Doja tells Vogue. “I wanted to do something where I have a black eye, split nose, and split lip. But my lashes are really pretty—we made it glam at the same time.”
Halle Bailey Is Excited For You to See The Little Mermaid
When the teaser trailer for the live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid dropped last month, it instantly broke the Internet. The short clip—which now has over 24 million views and counting—showcases Halle Bailey as Ariel singing a snippet of the classic song, “Part of Your World”. “I was not expecting that reaction! I was so surprised at how viral it all went,” Bailey tells Vogue during Paris Fashion Week.
At Paris’s Caviar Kaspia, Hailey Bieber Fetes Her Collaboration With Wardrobe.NYC
On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
A Lyrical Spring Collection From Niccolò Pasqualetti
Undoneness is a recurrent theme of the spring 2023 season. Some designers are following this thread to create an “everything is coming apart at the seams” narrative—la mode destroy. Others are harnessing the idea to explore the process of transition and becomingness. Niccolò Pasqualetti belongs to the latter camp. They describe their spring collection as “a dance about how spring comes out of winter, bringing dormant things to life.”
Nobody Loves a Boiler Suit More Than Gigi Hadid
On paper, a boiler suit sounds like an easy thing to wear this fall. You slip on the utilitarian one-piece, and voila, you’re instantly dressed! But turns out, there’s an art to styling the boxy staple—and model Gigi Hadid has all the tips and tricks. Over the past few years, the catwalk star has been wearing them nonstop, always making them feel polished and fashion-forward despite their more rugged, car mechanic-esque feel.
An Intimate Cocktail Party Welcomed Jeremiah Brent’s New Boutique to Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Platform LA has, in recent months, become a mecca of shops and restaurants worthy of a visit. The new kid on the block is Atrio, interior designer Jeremiah Brent’s dreamy first boutique where a museum-worthy display of new and vintage furniture, custom ceramics, and beautiful pantry items feels like a personal invitation to a more elevated life.
Kaia Gerber Fêtes Her New Zara Collection at Paris Fashion Week
You might not find Kaia Gerber on the runway this season, but that doesn’t mean the supermodel skipped out on Paris Fashion Week. In honor of her latest collaboration with Zara, Gerber hosted an elegant house party in the heart of Paris. Once the home of remembered Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, the evening’s east meets west setting couldn’t have been more magical and fitting for the California native.
Jenna Ortega Channeled Wednesday Addams for the Valentino Spring 2023 Show
When a brand doesn’t carry a shoe in your size, you usually leave the store with your disappointment and a conciliatory second-choice. Not so for actor Jenna Ortega. “These shoes, actually, I really wanted to wear,” Ortega tells Vogue in a video diary while getting ready for the Valentino spring 2023 show in Paris on Sunday. Picking up a pair of Valentino’s signature Tan-Go platform pumps in black, Ortega reveals what being a friend of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and a darling of the Italian fashion house can get you. “Valentino actually custom made these shoes so that they fit my foot because I have very small feet,” she says.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
