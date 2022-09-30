ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa, and More

We’re right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, and if you’re not there in person, that’s ok! There’s plenty to watch on Instagram. Shalom Harlow gave us a saucy look into the Saint Laurent afterparty, where she posed in a full femme fatale look. The supermodel wore a long gray coat but opted to go a bit bare underneath, and wore only a bra, black underwear, and a pair of sheer pantyhose. Her caption said it all: “TOO HOT”. And to make things even hotter, the snap was taken by her fellow runway walker in crime, Eva Herzigova. Ooh la la!
Hailey Bieber Ushers in Spooky Season With a Moody Manicure

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the clock strikes midnight on October 1st, spooky season takes over; it’s only natural to recalibrate your style accordingly. For inspiration, look no further than Hailey Bieber. The model and Rhode beauty founder took to Instagram on the first of the month to share a selfie, captioned “Oct 1,” of herself sporting a decidedly of-the-season beauty look, complete with a moody manicure.
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Haim Nails the Moto Leather Trend Dominating Fall Fashion

The Haim sisters—Este, Danielle, and Alana—have become known for their foolproof Louis Vuitton stage uniform of minimalist bra tops and big, wide-legged pants. But the girls embraced a new, on trend look today at the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show, leaning into leather-accented couture. The looks were a great callback to the moto-tinged days of Y2K fashion. Danielle wore a red-and-black leather jacket over a slinky and luminescent brown dress, while Alana opted for an expertly crafted leather shoulder accessory, which, in our opinion, vaguely resembled the structural shoulder pads of football players.
Concurrent with the “Teenage Dirtbag” meme on social channels are high school reveries on the catwalk that go beyond candy-colored Mean Girls suits. There was a preppy/boyish thread that ran through the spring 2023 men’s shows that was enlivened by skateboards at JW Anderson and ERL. Meryll Rogge, from Belgium, leaned into the jock (as depicted by Hollywood); prom looks were played with at Thom Browne. Then there was All-In’s Debutante collection, presented at the Collège-lycée Jacques-Decour in Montmartre that was a reasonable stand-in for a smells-like-teen-spirit gym in Anytown, America.
Bretman Rock’s Outfit for the Balmain Show Paid Homage to Prince and Farrah Fawcett

“I’m gonna cry,” Bretman Rock said upon seeing his glam for the Balmain spring 2023 show for the first time. But be sure that any tears the social media sensation shed were those of joy. Rock was tapped to host the brand’s pre-show TikTok live, giving fans a look into the backstage magic that goes into producing a show as big as Balmain Fest, which comprised couture, womenswear, and menswear collections. “The most challenging part of hosting the live show was that there were so many busy, moving parts taking place behind the scenes, and I had to just roll with the punches,” Rock says. “But it was honestly so fun to just lean into the chaos. I really got to show the full backstage experience, and the realness of the prep work that goes into the final show.”
Nobody Loves a Boiler Suit More Than Gigi Hadid

On paper, a boiler suit sounds like an easy thing to wear this fall. You slip on the utilitarian one-piece, and voila, you’re instantly dressed! But turns out, there’s an art to styling the boxy staple—and model Gigi Hadid has all the tips and tricks. Over the past few years, the catwalk star has been wearing them nonstop, always making them feel polished and fashion-forward despite their more rugged, car mechanic-esque feel.
Go Inside The Studio with Isabel Marant!

Mention cool-girl Parisian style and French designer Isabel Marant will likely spring to mind… For the last episode in the current series of In The Studio, Vogue France’s Senior Market Editor Thomas Delage caught up with Isabel as she puts the finishing touches to her Paris Fashion Week show—and reveals that it was never originally her dream to become a fashion designer…
Jenna Ortega Channeled Wednesday Addams for the Valentino Spring 2023 Show

When a brand doesn’t carry a shoe in your size, you usually leave the store with your disappointment and a conciliatory second-choice. Not so for actor Jenna Ortega. “These shoes, actually, I really wanted to wear,” Ortega tells Vogue in a video diary while getting ready for the Valentino spring 2023 show in Paris on Sunday. Picking up a pair of Valentino’s signature Tan-Go platform pumps in black, Ortega reveals what being a friend of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and a darling of the Italian fashion house can get you. “Valentino actually custom made these shoes so that they fit my foot because I have very small feet,” she says.
Watch Doja Cat Get Into Her Wild Look for the Balenciaga Show

When Doja Cat appeared at Balenciaga’s spring 2023 show in Paris this past weekend, the rapper certainly stood out among the star-studded crowd: She hit the front row with a black eye-inspired makeup look. “This is my first fashion week, so I’m having a great time—but it’s definitely kicking my ass,” Doja tells Vogue. “I wanted to do something where I have a black eye, split nose, and split lip. But my lashes are really pretty—we made it glam at the same time.”
Doja Cat Made Paris Fashion Week Her Beauty Playground

At A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in Paris earlier this morning, a golden figure emerged in the front row: Rapper Doja Cat had covered herself entirely in gold body paint from head to toe (perhaps as a cheeky nod to Bond girl Margaret Nolan in the James Bond film, Goldfinger). It was a bold beauty statement from the star, though certainly not her only one during Paris Fashion Week. All week long, the star has been taking major beauty risks and creating memorable moments with her makeup choices—each one more extravagant than the next.
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

