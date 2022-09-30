ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
insideevs.com

Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
electrek.co

Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid

Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
Benzinga

Why Prominent Tesla Analyst Sees The EV Stock Falling Today

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are expected to react to a few catalysts in the unfolding week, and an analyst is not too optimistic about their performance on Monday. What Happened: Future Fund’s Gary Black, a Tesla bull, said in a tweet that he expects the stock to fall on Monday as it remains on track to react to a few catalysts.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

Elon Musk rarely forgets. And Tesla's (TSLA) billionaire CEO certainly doesn't forget those who have opposed him or his companies. To ensure they don't keep a short memory, he reminds them of the disputes that have pitted them against each other. No schadenfreude here; he doesn't revel in their difficulties....
Benzinga

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Beats Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. Since October 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
torquenews.com

Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging

Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
torquenews.com

Tesla Optimus Robot Presented At "AI Day"; To Reach Markets For Less Than $20,000

Last night the "Tesla IA Day" event took place in Palo Alto, California, where the Austin EV manufacturer officially presented its advances and improvements in artificial intelligence and robotics, and where the general public was able to directly see a working prototype of Optimus, the humanoid robot with which Elon Musk wants to somehow alleviate many of the burdens of heavy or repetitive everyday tasks for human factory workers.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says It's Important He Can Be Fired

Tesla's CEO showed off some new technology that brings the world a little closer to a "Terminator" scenario. Elon Musk held a coming-out party for Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot, called Optimus, at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) day Friday. In a presentation, the robot walked, waved, and moved...
torquenews.com

Tesla's CCS1 Adapter Already Available In USA, With A Catch

It has long been one of the great demands of many Tesla users in the United States: the CCS1 adapter will allow drivers to connect to any public charging point, although it will not actually work in all models yet. The particular nature of the Tesla charging system in the...
Motley Fool

Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy

Tesla's third-quarter delivery numbers disappointed investors, but its production volume grew nicely. The stock has a high valuation, so any bad news will have some investors selling. The recent drop is a good opportunity for long-term investors that believe its growth rate will continue. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY

