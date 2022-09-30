Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night
Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
midjersey.news
October 4, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ
They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 9, struck near school in South Jersey hit-and-run, pick-up truck sought
BELLMAWR, N.J. - An investigation is underway after police say a 9-year-old girl was injured after a hit-and-run in Bellmawr. She was reportedly hit by a white pick-up truck near Ethel M. Burke Elementary School just before the start of school Monday morning. Police say the vehicle immediately fled the...
New Jersey Globe
The time Jim Florio led an off-the-line slate and walloped the Camden Democratic machine
Every living former governor of New Jersey and scores of others today to pay tribute to James J. Florio today at a memorial service in Camden County, where the late governor, congressman and assemblyman began his political career more than 50 years ago as a candidate for the state legislature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off
Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Courthouse Operations Temporarily Moving
The Salem County Courthouse will be closed temporarily for renovation beginning Monday, Oct. 3, and court operations will be relocated during the work. During the closure, all in-person criminal proceedings will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 104 Market St., Salem (the corner of Broadway and Market Street, half a block from the closed courthouse).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
Boraie: 2nd phase at North Beach multifamily complex in Atlantic City coming soon
Right after being given an award for 600 NoBe at North Beach — the first major mixed-income multifamily project to open in Atlantic City in more than 50 years — Boraie Development Vice President Wasseem Boraie let it be known that the city would not have to wait that long for the next.
Homeless veteran gets probation in NJ ‘good Samaritan’ GoFundMe scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story of helping a motorist in distress that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 39, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit […]
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
trentondaily.com
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced the launch of the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Scott Smalley of Newark, Delaware. Scott was last seen in the Wilmington area on 09/30/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
Comments / 1