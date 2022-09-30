TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO