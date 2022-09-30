ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night

Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
October 4, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll confirmed that a 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a white vehicle that fled the scene last night on North Olden Avenue between New York and St. Joes Avenues. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS and Captial Health Paramedics to Captial Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Trenton Police remained on scene investigating until about 12:20 a.m. and are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
Living in ‘survivor cities’ — Certain crimes go underreported in NJ

They're called "survivor cities" — places where residents may not yet have been personally touched by gun violence but the threat continually remains that they might. Daniel Semenza, assistant professor at Rutgers University-Camden and director of interpersonal violence research for the school's New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, is applying that term to cities like Philadelphia and several of its neighbors to the east in the Garden State.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off

Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
Salem County Courthouse Operations Temporarily Moving

The Salem County Courthouse will be closed temporarily for renovation beginning Monday, Oct. 3, and court operations will be relocated during the work. During the closure, all in-person criminal proceedings will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 104 Market St., Salem (the corner of Broadway and Market Street, half a block from the closed courthouse).
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Scott Smalley of Newark, Delaware. Scott was last seen in the Wilmington area on 09/30/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
NEWARK, DE

