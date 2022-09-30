Read full article on original website
The Daily Catch: Oct 2, 2022
Happy Sunday, everyone! Today is a day game for the Mariners and a morning game (Pacific Time) for the Seahawks. Place your fake bets below for both Mariners and Seahawks:. Game Recap: The day after continues to be pretty great, Mariners beat Oakland 5-1 - Zach Mason. Seen on Social...
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/3/22: Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani, and Yadier Molina
Good morning all! This is my first Moose Tracks post since the Mariners clinched a playoff spot last Friday (for the first time in my life!), and I still can’t even believe I’m writing these words. Before we get into today’s links, I wanted to briefly share my experience with that game as one of the many ways baseball brings people together.
Mariners Lose and That’s Okay
Any one of us who no longer have the vibrance of a florescent lightbulb nor the stamina of an Italian greyhound (read: older than 25) know a weekend like this well. Something wicked exciting happened on a Friday evening and you imbibed to celebrate. And then you paid for it the rest of the weekend. Perhaps the day after you were feeling a bit alright because you remembered to take your ibuprofen and drank Liquid IV before you fell asleep. But the Sunday is the worst. The Sunday is when your responsibilities and feelings catch up to you and you are kind of just left paralyzed because you have so much to do that you don’t know where, or when, to start. But it’s okay because the stuff that happened on Friday was so worth it.
It’s time to leave Chaos Ball in the past
When I settled into my seat in the press box on Friday, not knowing exactly what to expect from the evening, I was struck by a team promo that started running shortly after the “Coast Guard warning a Toga Cruise to get the hell out of its way”-level foghorn blast that announces the gates to T-Mobile Park are now open. Across the ribbon boards and on MarinersVision, in between running score updates for the Yankees-Orioles game, the banner proclaimed: “EMBRACE THE CHAOS.”
Looking for a Watch Party for the PostSEAson? We’ve Got You Covered.
As many Mariners fans are experiencing what it’s like to make the playoffs for the first time, nearly every Mariners fan is experiencing what it’s like to get to attend a banger of a PostSEAson Watch Party. Not that we didn’t have the technology in 2001 to host parties while we watch our team, we did, and bars still existed. But we didn’t have those Ultra HD 5,000K curved lactose-free low-sodium organic free-range screens. Nor did we have Twitter which is in and of itself its own Watch Party. A wild, wild west that Twitter is.
Mariners loss shuts door on possible home series for Wild Card
The Rays lost today, and the Blue Jays won. In order to get the first Wild Card and earn the right to play at home, the Mariners would have had to both sweep the Tigers in four games, including a double-header—always a tricky proposition—and hope the Blue Jays drop their two final games to the Orioles. Unlikely, but technically possible.
Projecting the Mariners’ Wild Card roster
For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners have the thoroughly enviable challenge of creating a 26-man roster to take to the playoffs with them. But they have a few key decisions to make in that roster, which will need to cut two from their current 28-man orientation. They’ll have the opportunity to rejigger things between each round should they advance, so it is not set in stone or a lock from series to series, but I’ll be focusing on the Wild Card round here. While it’s exceedingly likely Seattle will travel to Toronto to face the top Wild Card club, there’s still some small possibility of them taking on Cleveland, which might impact a couple decisions, however Sam Haggerty’s recent injury looms even larger.
Mariners botch blood sacrifice, lose 4-3
It would not be an exaggeration to say that I am upset. Not by the loss, that might counter-intuitively have been a good thing, but by the way we got there. JULIOOOOOOOOOOO is back, and he made his presence known tonight. DHing and leading off, Julio wasted no time coming off the IL.
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/4/22: Sam Haggerty, Nelson Cruz, and Tony La Russa
A series of roster moves prior to last night’s game:. Sam Haggerty is set to undergo an MRI tomorrow after injuring himself while sliding into second base. Mariners top prospect Bryan Woo brought the heat on Opening Day of the Arizona Fall League with a final stat line of 53 pitches, five strikeouts, no hits, no walks, and 33 total strikes over four innings pitched.
Mariners Game #159 Preview: 10/03 vs. DET
Where did the time go? Seems like just yesterday we were watching this team eke out a pair of wins in Minnesota. But now it’s October, and the Mariners are playoff bound. Who’d’ve thought? So for one last time before the stress really kicks in, let's sit back and enjoy a few regular season games against a team that is Not Playoff Bound. There but for the grace of God go I.
Mariners announce Justin Hollander promoted to GM and Executive VP of Baseball Operations
The Seattle Mariners announced Sunday morning that they have promoted Justin Hollander to the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations. Hollander had previously occupied the title of Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Baseball Operations. While it’s easy to bounce off these terms, which...
