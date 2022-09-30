ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies

Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts of several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Civil Service#Tax Exemptions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Cabl#Plaquemines Parish#The Registrars Of Voters#Elections Division
bizmagsb.com

State Treasurer Schroder continues effort to expand taxpayer payment options

With several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space. “We have got to make Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana State Police Joins National ABLE Project

Baton Rouge – Louisiana State Police has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. By demonstrating a firm...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
GIBSON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

California aquarium’s seafood ratings chafe Louisiana shrimpers. Here's why.

A globally recognized seafood sustainability rating program that drew the ire of Maine lobstermen and politicians recently is now the focus of complaints from Louisiana shrimp industry voices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual Seafood Watch, which rates species available to consumers based on sustainability, red-listed U.S. and Canadian East Coast...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy