Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies
Louisiana State Treasurer Continues Efforts to Expand Payment Options for Taxpayers Including Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts of several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space.
NOLA.com
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
wbrz.com
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
BATON ROUGE - The state insurance commissioner says you can expect your homeowners insurance rate to increase, but by how much depends on the cost of Hurricane Ian damages in Florida. "If it turns out to be as estimated right now, between $25 and 40 billion in insured losses, that...
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
NOLA.com
Roads, water and depopulation: Tour gives rural officials chance to raise issues with state leaders
WEST MONROE — In a low-slung conference room in the West Monroe Convention Center, Mer Rouge native Meryl Kennedy had questions. The 34-year old CEO of a Morehouse Parish-based rice mill, Kennedy had come to the meeting on a sunny September morning to hear from state officials charged helping revive the state's flagging rural communities.
westcentralsbest.com
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
L'Observateur
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
bizmagsb.com
State Treasurer Schroder continues effort to expand taxpayer payment options
With several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space. “We have got to make Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
L'Observateur
Louisiana State Police Joins National ABLE Project
Baton Rouge – Louisiana State Police has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm. By demonstrating a firm...
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
NOLA.com
Guest column: The Missouri approach to juvenile justice would work here too, if Louisiana would give it a real chance
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick issued a ruling that will allow Louisiana to move forward with its proposed plan to house adjudicated youth in a facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This decision contradicts everything we know about youth facilities. As the...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Louisiana Bar Is Offering Free Civil Legal Aid Services
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) was in town this week as part of their ongoing LBF Pop Up Tour traveling to different parts of the state explaining what they do. Wednesday members of the Bar hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe to the public about the many free services the foundation provides.
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
California aquarium’s seafood ratings chafe Louisiana shrimpers. Here's why.
A globally recognized seafood sustainability rating program that drew the ire of Maine lobstermen and politicians recently is now the focus of complaints from Louisiana shrimp industry voices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual Seafood Watch, which rates species available to consumers based on sustainability, red-listed U.S. and Canadian East Coast...
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
