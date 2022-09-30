Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
WOWK
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WOWK
WVU’s CJ Donaldson recovering from injury, remains in concussion protocol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown has provided an update on the status of running back CJ Donaldson. The true freshman was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas. After undergoing some tests, Donaldson was later cleared to travel home with the team that same night.
WOWK
Schedule to get tougher for WVU following bye week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) enters the bye week still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season Saturday night in Austin, falling to Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) by a final score of 38-20. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that evened up West Virginia’s overall record and saw both the offense and defense operate at a high level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWK
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
Comments / 0