As some may know, the current mascot of Antioch Community High School is Superfan Stan. He has been around for about 16 years; however, his time may be coming to an end. Over the last few years, Superfan Stan has faded away from ACHS sporting events. During the fall of 2022, the Cardinal Crazies desired his reappearance.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO