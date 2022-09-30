ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Quant#Us Federal Reserve#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto News#Qnt#Verdian#Ico#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
coinjournal.net

Waves launches first free crypto school in the world

Waves, one of the leading global crypto ecosystems, announced the launch of Waves School, which will offer free crypto and blockchain training in dozens of languages, Coin Journal learned from a press release. In line with its mission to make crypto understanding more accessible and widespread, the school was created...
EDUCATION
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
ECONOMY
dailycoin.com

Quant (QNT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Quant (QNT), via its Overledger, presented one of the earliest solutions to blockchain interoperability. The project is now seeing increased use in the development of CBDCs, leading to a rise in the interest of QNT. Quant (QNT) has topped the crypto performance charts, rallying by 41% in the bearish month...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?

Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree. Following Ethereum network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) earlier this month, a new addition to the ecosystem is already sparking censorship concerns in some circles. Australian blockchain development agency Labrys told...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoglobe.com

US Senator Cynthia Lummis on How Crypto Regulation Could Impact Bitcoin and Ethereum

In a recent interview with Polish-American journalist Natalie Brunell, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis shared her thoughts on upcoming crypto regulation in the U.S. According to a press release issued on 7 June 2022, “U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, landmark bipartisan legislation that will create a complete regulatory framework for digital assets that encourages responsible financial innovation, flexibility, transparency and robust consumer protections while integrating digital assets into existing law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy