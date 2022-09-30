Read full article on original website
Related
WUKY
Governor's medical cannabis report lays the groundwork for executive action
Results from the governor's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee suggest robust widespread support for legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky. But for some, there remain concerns that moves in that direction will lead further toward recreational use. The committee was formed as part of Gov. Andy Beshear's push to take executive...
WUKY
What it'll take to come back from hurricane Ian, according to FEMA
And, of course, the agency at the heart of what will be a massive recovery is FEMA. We spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell yesterday while she was on the ground in Florida, touring damaged areas with Governor Ron DeSantis. I started by asking her about FEMA's top priorities during this latest natural disaster.
Comments / 0