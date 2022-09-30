Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Nurses in demand as Kentucky hospitals continue to face shortages
Local hospital leaders say that as COVID-19 pressures go down, lack of staffing has become a new crisis. An August report by the Kentucky Hospital Association found that more than one in five nursing positions were vacant at the end of 2021, representing more than 5,000 unfilled jobs. This was based on a survey of more than 100 hospitals. Representatives from the KHA held a press conference at the state capitol on Thursday to discuss the findings.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
spectrumnews1.com
Teach Kentucky aims to recruit as many new qualified teachers into the classroom as possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a program in Kentucky that recruits highly motivated, ambitious college graduates from across the nation to teach in classrooms right here in the Commonwealth. It’s called Teach Kentucky. Jessica Florey is in her third year of teaching. During school time, she teaches 7th...
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
Texas doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin, controlled substances without license, board says
A Texas-based doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin without a license, a state board has said.
BET
Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment
The Louisville NAACP on Friday (Sept. 30) called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his steadfast defense of law enforcement in the fatal 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. If he declines to step down, the civil rights organization will urge state...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
k105.com
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
KYTC welcoming public input on Kentucky's long-range transportation plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants feedback on the state's long-range transportation plan. Starting Monday, you can go see the state's plan and leave a comment about you think needs to change at this website. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the plan evaluates all modes of...
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says
(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments
C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
'He wasn't even allowed on the phone': Kentucky mother speaks out against domestic violence
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC. Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
WUKY
Governor's medical cannabis report lays the groundwork for executive action
Results from the governor's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee suggest robust widespread support for legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky. But for some, there remain concerns that moves in that direction will lead further toward recreational use. The committee was formed as part of Gov. Andy Beshear's push to take executive...
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
