Kentucky State

wkyufm.org

Nurses in demand as Kentucky hospitals continue to face shortages

Local hospital leaders say that as COVID-19 pressures go down, lack of staffing has become a new crisis. An August report by the Kentucky Hospital Association found that more than one in five nursing positions were vacant at the end of 2021, representing more than 5,000 unfilled jobs. This was based on a survey of more than 100 hospitals. Representatives from the KHA held a press conference at the state capitol on Thursday to discuss the findings.
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison

A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KYTC welcoming public input on Kentucky's long-range transportation plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants feedback on the state's long-range transportation plan. Starting Monday, you can go see the state's plan and leave a comment about you think needs to change at this website. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the plan evaluates all modes of...
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

Kentucky support of medical marijuana near unanimous, panel says

(The Center Square) – A report on medical marijuana published by a task force convened by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows overwhelming support for its legalization in the state. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee received more than 3,500 comments from the public through Aug. 12, and 98.6%...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments

C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WUKY

Governor's medical cannabis report lays the groundwork for executive action

Results from the governor's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee suggest robust widespread support for legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky. But for some, there remain concerns that moves in that direction will lead further toward recreational use. The committee was formed as part of Gov. Andy Beshear's push to take executive...
