Local hospital leaders say that as COVID-19 pressures go down, lack of staffing has become a new crisis. An August report by the Kentucky Hospital Association found that more than one in five nursing positions were vacant at the end of 2021, representing more than 5,000 unfilled jobs. This was based on a survey of more than 100 hospitals. Representatives from the KHA held a press conference at the state capitol on Thursday to discuss the findings.

