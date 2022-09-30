Read full article on original website
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
beckersdental.com
ADA-supported mobile healthcare bill passes House, Senate
The Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for Health Care Act, or MOBILE Act, which gives community health centers more flexibility in using New Access Points grants for mobile health care units, passed in the House on Sept. 29. The bill was passed in the Senate on Sept....
AOL Corp
These nine House Republicans voted against a bill to require vetting for programs exploited by China
Nine House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday aimed at requiring federal agencies to vet companies seeking funds through small business programs that are exploited by foreign countries of concern, including China. The legislation, titled the SBIR and STTR Extension Act, passed in a 415-9 vote. All “no” votes...
The Cherokee Nation is again calling on Congress to deliver on a 200-year-old promise
The tribe recently renewed its campaign for Congress to seat its delegate in the House of Representatives -- a right stipulated by the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
Manchin pulls energy permitting reform from government funding bill as Congressional deadline approaches
(The Center Square) – Congress faces a looming deadline this week with the government set to shut down Friday night if lawmakers cannot agree on a spending measure to keep the lights on. The currently proposed measure keeps funding at its current level through Dec. 16, and notably the...
Gaetz asks for Florida hurricane aid after voting against CR with FEMA funding
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) says he wants Congress to approve additional funds to help his state recover from Hurricane Ian after voting against a government funding measure last week that freed up $18.8 billion in federal disaster aid. Gaetz joined 15 other Florida lawmakers in voting against the continuing resolution,...
CNBC
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown, provide more Ukraine aid
The Senate voted 72 to 25 to pass a funding bill to avert a federal shutdown and fund government operations through mid-December. The bill now goes to the House where it's expected to pass later this week. It includes an additional $12 billion in aid for Ukraine, $1 billion in...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Temporary government funding bill headed for passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A bill to fund U.S. government activities through Dec. 16 gained enough votes in the Senate to pass with voting continuing on Thursday, as Congress faced a midnight Friday deadline with the start of a new fiscal year.
Senate needs to pass Farm Workforce Modernization Act now
The U.S. Department of Labor Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows that Americans are facing the highest food price inflation since 1979. Grocery prices are up 13.5 percent over the past 12 months—bread prices have risen 16.2 percent, chicken costs have increased by 16.6 percent, and eggs have jumped a whopping 39.8 percent.
Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. Senate sets vote on temporary gov't funding bill for Thursday
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will hold a vote at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) on passing a bill extending government funding through Dec. 16 and avoiding partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday when existing funds expire.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eenews.net
Like Manchin, Obama tried to fast-track transmission. Nope.
President Joe Biden needs to run transmission lines through deserts and over mountains to meet America’s climate goals. His old boss could tell him how hard that massive build-out will be. In 2011, the Obama administration formed the Rapid Response Team for Transmission. It had one objective: to expedite...
lootpress.com
Capito, Manchin Announce $5.3 Million to Support Business Growth and Job Creation in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5.3 million in grants to West Virginia communities to spur economic development. This funding was awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), and will support water and sewer system upgrades in Berkeley Springs, and sewer system upgrades in Williamson.
