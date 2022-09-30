ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckersdental.com

ADA-supported mobile healthcare bill passes House, Senate

The Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for Health Care Act, or MOBILE Act, which gives community health centers more flexibility in using New Access Points grants for mobile health care units, passed in the House on Sept. 29. The bill was passed in the Senate on Sept....
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate needs to pass Farm Workforce Modernization Act now

The U.S. Department of Labor Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows that Americans are facing the highest food price inflation since 1979. Grocery prices are up 13.5 percent over the past 12 months—bread prices have risen 16.2 percent, chicken costs have increased by 16.6 percent, and eggs have jumped a whopping 39.8 percent.
AGRICULTURE
Missouri Independent

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON —   As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Like Manchin, Obama tried to fast-track transmission. Nope.

President Joe Biden needs to run transmission lines through deserts and over mountains to meet America’s climate goals. His old boss could tell him how hard that massive build-out will be. In 2011, the Obama administration formed the Rapid Response Team for Transmission. It had one objective: to expedite...
POTUS
lootpress.com

Capito, Manchin Announce $5.3 Million to Support Business Growth and Job Creation in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5.3 million in grants to West Virginia communities to spur economic development. This funding was awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), and will support water and sewer system upgrades in Berkeley Springs, and sewer system upgrades in Williamson.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

