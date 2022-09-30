Read full article on original website
WLBT
Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
Nevada mother arrested after she stormed inside a school bus to attack driver when he dropped their kids off an hour late: report
The driver pulled over several times because the children were out of control. One child attempted to hold the steering wheel, the Las Vegas Journal reported.
Mom attacks school bus driver who brought her kids home an hour late, Nevada police say
The woman was accused of striking a bus driver in the face four times.
911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'
Investigators on Friday told reporters Collier's death was not at all random, but a "deliberate and personal" act Authorities have released several 911 calls connected to Debbie Collier's disappearance, and in one of them, the caller mentions the murdered mom had a previous confrontation with an ex-convict. Fox News obtained audio of the calls, including one from Collier's sister, Diane Shirley, in which she explains she heard from her niece that Collier was missing. Shirley further explained to the dispatcher she is worried about Debbie's well-being and relays that her niece...
NBC New York
Maryland Tourist Who Turned Down Drugs Slashed in Face Outside Times Square CVS
A tourist exploring New York's Times Square on Saturday was approached by a trio allegedly trying to sell drugs, but instead they slashed him in the face with a bottle and robbed him of $140, police said. The Maryland man, visiting the Big Apple days after his 30th birthday, encountered...
Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dumped Trash and Idled In 12 Hours of Traffic
One of Burning Man’s key principles is Leaving No Trace — but considering the Burning Man trash and idling traffic seen in the aftermath of the 2022 event, it’s clear that this year’s burners were a little too burned to truly heed that philosophy. Article continues...
WBAY Green Bay
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday...
Early Addition: Bus drivers worry that open strollers are going to cause some fights
Because the drivers' union says it's only a matter of time before an open stroller leads to a bus driver getting assaulted, here are your early links: Colin Jost named his Staten Island Ferry "Titanic 2," Trump is suing CNN for $475 million, Howard Stern went to a restaurant for the first time since the pandemic started, and more. [ more › ]
Former Tennessee State Trooper Missing After Sentencing For Taking Protestor's Face Mask
Harvey Briggs was reported missing by his family the day after receiving six months probation for removing a protestor's mask during a protest in August 2020. A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office. Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California. “We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”
AOL Corp
California ends its war on jaywalkers
Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Friday signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which allows pedestrians to cross the street outside of an intersection without being ticketed, as long as it’s safe to do so. Until now, jaywalkers in California could receive a fine of up to $198, which could end up costing even more in court fees.
