ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Judge orders Jackson hotel to be shut down in 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has given a downtown Jackson hotel 72 hours to shut down. Friday, Judge Jeff Reynolds ordered Jiau Ping Zhui to close the Regency Hotel for various violations of Jackson city code. “Hotel occupants and guests expect and deserve that, when they...
People

911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'

Investigators on Friday told reporters Collier's death was not at all random, but a "deliberate and personal" act Authorities have released several 911 calls connected to Debbie Collier's disappearance, and in one of them, the caller mentions the murdered mom had a previous confrontation with an ex-convict. Fox News obtained audio of the calls, including one from Collier's sister, Diane Shirley, in which she explains she heard from her niece that Collier was missing. Shirley further explained to the dispatcher she is worried about Debbie's well-being and relays that her niece...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Davidson County, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
Nashville, TN
Cars
Davidson County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
WBAY Green Bay

Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Party Bus#Legislature#Honky Tonk Party Express#Tlc
Oxygen

Former Tennessee State Trooper Missing After Sentencing For Taking Protestor's Face Mask

Harvey Briggs was reported missing by his family the day after receiving six months probation for removing a protestor's mask during a protest in August 2020. A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office. Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California. “We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

California ends its war on jaywalkers

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Friday signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which allows pedestrians to cross the street outside of an intersection without being ticketed, as long as it’s safe to do so. Until now, jaywalkers in California could receive a fine of up to $198, which could end up costing even more in court fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy