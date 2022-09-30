New York has announced a law that will require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The rule will be enforced by the State Department of Environmental conservation that will regulate the rules. By the year 2026, New York would require 35% of sales to be zero emissions. By 2030, the number would jump to 68% of sales and ultimately result in zero emission vehicles for 100% of sales by 2035.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO