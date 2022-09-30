Read full article on original website
South Carolina Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents which brought the state’s average price per gallon to $3.23. The cheapest gas price was $2.89 while the most expensive price held a difference of $1.86 at a total of $4.75. Overall the state’s gas prices are 13.6 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 32 cents higher than a year ago. Nationally, the average gas price rose by 11.1 cents. The average is $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago as well as 59.8 cents higher than a year ago.
New York Passed A New Law For The Sale Of A New Vehicle
New York has announced a law that will require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The rule will be enforced by the State Department of Environmental conservation that will regulate the rules. By the year 2026, New York would require 35% of sales to be zero emissions. By 2030, the number would jump to 68% of sales and ultimately result in zero emission vehicles for 100% of sales by 2035.
