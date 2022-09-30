ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one person died due to a two-vehicle wreck on Robert Byrd Highway (Route 50) and Montgomery Hill Road. Responders, prior to arrival, had been notified that a female in the crash had been ejected from an...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
Wood County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Walker, WV
County
Wood County, WV
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle overnight house fire in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A residence was engulfed in flames overnight on Sunday on Bryant Lake Road in Cross Lanes. The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says, after searching, they determined everyone had made it outside safely. They say the fire took, “several hours,” to put out. The Tyler Mountain VFD was assisted by […]
CROSS LANES, WV
Metro News

Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs

Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
#Traffic Accident
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

Nelsonville – Nelsonville police were able to get some drugs off the street on 9/30/22. According to Police 09:41 PM Officers performed a vehicle stop on US 33 on a vehicle with no visible plate. Due to criminal indicators observed at the time of stop, K9 Attila was released for a free air sniff of the vehicle to which Attila positively indicated on the driver’s side door.
NELSONVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide

On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Sept. 30:. * Howard R. Sargent Jr., 55, Belpre, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of domestic violence. * Jordyn M. Menking, 30, Reno, was arrested on a fail to appear warrant...
BELPRE, OH
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

