wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from the public to locate missing Kanawha County man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County man that has been reported missing. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin was last seen leaving his home on West Union Road Sept. 26., according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
WTAP
UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one person died due to a two-vehicle wreck on Robert Byrd Highway (Route 50) and Montgomery Hill Road. Responders, prior to arrival, had been notified that a female in the crash had been ejected from an...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
Man arrested for robbing a West Virginia Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville, West Virginia and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in […]
Crews battle overnight house fire in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A residence was engulfed in flames overnight on Sunday on Bryant Lake Road in Cross Lanes. The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says, after searching, they determined everyone had made it outside safely. They say the fire took, “several hours,” to put out. The Tyler Mountain VFD was assisted by […]
Metro News
Wood County school janitor arrested for drugs
Vienna, W.Va. — A Wood County school employee faces charges after he police say he was caught with drugs at school. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, W.Va. was arrested Thursday by Vienna Police at Greenmont Elementary School. Police and medics responded when it was reported he appeared to be...
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
1 injured in accident involving school bus in Harrison County
According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspect connected to Pomeroy homicide investigation apprehended
POMEROY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10 p.m. 9/30/22. Investigators said a person of interest connected to a homicide in Pomeroy has been taken into custody. Wayne Leib, 40, of Pomeroy was apprehended Friday night on Laurel Street, deputies said. Deputies report they were called to a home on Spring...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
Nelsonville – Nelsonville police were able to get some drugs off the street on 9/30/22. According to Police 09:41 PM Officers performed a vehicle stop on US 33 on a vehicle with no visible plate. Due to criminal indicators observed at the time of stop, K9 Attila was released for a free air sniff of the vehicle to which Attila positively indicated on the driver’s side door.
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
WDTV
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Sept. 30:. * Howard R. Sargent Jr., 55, Belpre, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of domestic violence. * Jordyn M. Menking, 30, Reno, was arrested on a fail to appear warrant...
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
