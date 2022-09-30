The Shack on Broadway has been a staple north-side business of Fargo since 1993. The Shack is famous for its homemade buttermilk pancakes, caramel rolls the size of your face and breakfasts that are tasty and filling. They also serve lunch and dinner favorites like hot turkey, beef, and pork sandwiches with mouth-watering sides like stuffing and mashed potatoes. Ultimately, The Shack brings you home-cooked meals like the ones you grew up with, the only difference is that they go through 6,000-8,000 eggs a week!

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO