Read full article on original website
Related
fargoinc.com
Breakfast: Tanya Bale, The Shack on Broadway
The Shack on Broadway has been a staple north-side business of Fargo since 1993. The Shack is famous for its homemade buttermilk pancakes, caramel rolls the size of your face and breakfasts that are tasty and filling. They also serve lunch and dinner favorites like hot turkey, beef, and pork sandwiches with mouth-watering sides like stuffing and mashed potatoes. Ultimately, The Shack brings you home-cooked meals like the ones you grew up with, the only difference is that they go through 6,000-8,000 eggs a week!
lakesarearadio.net
Papacitos Closes Fergus Falls Store
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A Lakes Area favorite is closing its doors in Fergus Falls. Papacito’s Burritos in Fergus falls announced on social media over the weekend that they were closing their doors due to “staffing issues and uncertainty of continuing to be consistent with hours.”. Their...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman hurt in crash north of Detroit Lakes
(Becker County, MN) -- The State Patrol is investigating a late night crash north of Detroit Lakes. It happened just before 11:30 last night at Highway 59 and County Road 131. Troopers say a car driven by 30-year old Shannon Warren of St. Paul left the road and hit a light pole. She suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital. Other occupants in the vehicle fled the scene.
kvrr.com
Noah Gindorff officially done at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Somber news, Reports are out,. NDSU senior tight end Noah Gindorff’s storied career with the Bison is coming to a close. He underwent a second procedure on a ankle injury that never fully healed. The injury has limited him over the last nine months and it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials from the West Fargo School District say the Sheyenne High School boys’ soccer team will no longer be playing in the state tournament, which was scheduled to begin on October 6, 2022. On October 3, the district realized an ineligible student-athlete...
froggyweb.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
RELATED PEOPLE
kvrr.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is in the hospital and authorities are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the pool area of a hotel. Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the AmericInn along West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. Police...
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo fire crews respond to camper fire
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo fire crews had to put out a camper fire Saturday. The Department tells WDAY Radio they first responded to a reported fire Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Avenue E. When crews arrived they found a parked truck and attached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office Helps See Veterans off To Washington, D.C.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is honoring our latest batch of local veterans to take off on the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota. They showed up before sunrise at Hector International Airport in Fargo and escorted around 90 vets into the airport so they could board the plane for Washington, D.C.
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The Fargo Police Department has confirmed that Blayson Dolney has been found safe. The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around...
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
Comments / 0