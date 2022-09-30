U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar calls for federal investigation into migrant shooting death in Hudspeth County

A Honduran migrant told police she was offered a ride earlier this year to a local bus station in El Paso, Texas, by a woman who instead snatched her infant son and held him for ransom for five arduous months, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday.Jenna Leigh Roark, 45, is facing charges of hostage taking, and aiding and abetting for allegedly abducting the unidentified boy in May and keeping him captive until cops inadvertently stumbled upon him in mid-September.Roark told a different story to police, insisting her husband had landed himself in trouble with the Mexican mafia and...

