U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar calls for federal investigation into migrant shooting death in Hudspeth County

3d ago
This is the same Hudspeth county where during the Obummer administration Mexican military protected a deuce and half full of drugs from Texas law enforcement and dragged the broken vehicle back to the Mexican side of the river another story liberal media ignored
Webster Tyrrell
3d ago
How does she know it was a hate crime? it's very possibly could be, but based on the shooter's own words I didn't hear any hatred. you never hear anybody say this if a person of color shoots a white person. how's this crime any different than if the roles were reversed?
KVIA
Shooting reported near US Customs Border Protection Ysleta Border Patrol Station in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- According to early reports, there's been a shooting at the US Customs and Border Protection Ysleta Border Patrol station. The station is located at 12245 Pine Springs Drive. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Texas Woman Accused of Offering Migrant a Ride—Then Stealing Her Baby
A Honduran migrant told police she was offered a ride earlier this year to a local bus station in El Paso, Texas, by a woman who instead snatched her infant son and held him for ransom for five arduous months, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday.Jenna Leigh Roark, 45, is facing charges of hostage taking, and aiding and abetting for allegedly abducting the unidentified boy in May and keeping him captive until cops inadvertently stumbled upon him in mid-September.Roark told a different story to police, insisting her husband had landed himself in trouble with the Mexican mafia and...
newsfromthestates.com
Suspects in migrant shooting went to a meeting after firing fatal shots, police report says
Clothing left behind along a trail frequented by migrants in Hudspeth County. The former warden of a private detention center and his brother have been arrested after a migrant was shot to death and another was wounded Tuesday in the county. (Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
KWTX
Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
Texas candidate says local tax dollars going toward Biden's border 'failure': 'We have limited resources'
El Paso County judge candidate Guadalupe Giner slammed Biden for the border crisis, arguing county tax dollars should not be used to fix a federal issue
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
38-Year-Old Martin De La Torre Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that 38-year-old Martin De La Torre struck the center median barrier while traveling on [..]
Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Fort Hancock resident arrested in connection to shooting in Hudspeth County
Texas state officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Hudspeth County that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face.
KVIA
Petition successfully blocks vote on $345 million bond for University Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas — A movement to block $345.7 million of certificates of obligation bonds for University Medical Center succeeded after garnering enough signatures in a petition. The petition, submitted by the Libre Initiative, met the required amount of approved signatures needed to block commissioners court from voting on...
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock
EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
El Paso May Soon Have Direct Flights To Amazing Mexican Hotspots
This would be so cool ... and it's about time. One of my most favorite places in the world is Cancun, Mexico. Specifically, the area known as the Riviera Maya. Beautiful resorts, pristine beaches where the water is as warm as bath water and there are so many cool things to see and do.
Two men arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Texas migrant
Two brothers, including a former jail warden, have been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a migrant and injuring another in El Paso, Texas. Shotgun shells were found on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca allegedly connected to the incident. KTSM's Shelby Kapp reports.Oct. 1, 2022.
Comments / 8