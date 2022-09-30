Read full article on original website
Jonas Kaufmann Wins Major Award in Munich
Jonas Kaufmann has been awarded the Bayerischer Verfassungsorden. The tenor was awarded the prize by the Bavarian Parliament and its President, Ilse Aigner of the State Parliament. The tenor received the achievement for his outstanding contribution to cultural life in Bavaria. Journalist Eberhard Schellenberger was also awarded the prize for...
Philippe Jordan Will Not Extend Contract With Wiener Staatsoper
Philippe Jordan will not renew his contract with the Wiener Staatsoper. The conductor, who was appointed the Music Director in 2020, told the Kurier that he believed that opera and the company were headed in the wrong direction. “In the past two years, I’ve come to the conclusion that that...
Teatro Colon Confirms Conductor for ‘Tosca’ Performances Starring Anna Netrebko
The Teatro Colón de Buenos Aires has announced changes to Puccini’s “Tosca.”. As reported previously, the company has added an extra performance on Nov. 24. However, the performance will not be conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson. Instead, it will star Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov. Fabián Veloz will sing Scarpia.
New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival
New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
Kölner Philharmonie Cancels Teodor Currentzis’s Concert
The Kölner Philharmonie has canceled Russian-Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis’s concert on Jan. 27, 2023. The Philharmonie director Louwrens Langevoort said, “This does not mean that we do not appreciate his artistic achievements, but more than half a year after the outbreak of war, an attitude towards the political situation should be recognizable.”
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Conductor Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a conductor change for its performance of “La Cenerentola” on Oct. 4, 2022. The company said that Diego Matheuz will conduct instead of Stefano Montanari. Matheuz is a graduate of the internationally known Venezuelan Sistema, and Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Mozart and...
