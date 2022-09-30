EYT Media/D9Sports To Broadcast Tonight’s (Friday, September 30th) Wildcats Game Against Karns City

Photos courtesy of Clarion Assistant Coach Jackie Kerle – Above (L-R): Kameron Kerle (First Place), Lucas Mitrosky (Fourth Place) and Devon Lauer (Third Place) Clarion Area’s Kameron Kerle was setting in third place, five strokes off the lead of Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing’s 73 and two behind his Bobcat teammate Devon Lauer’ 76, after the opening round of the District Nine Class-AA Golf Championship on Wednesday (September 28th), at Kane Country Club.

