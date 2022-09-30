Read full article on original website
Michigan State's matchup against No. 3 Ohio St. still a big deal in recruiting
East Lansing — While it looks like Michigan State’s matchup Saturday with No. 3 Ohio State won’t be for a conference championship, that hardly means it’s not a big weekend for the Spartans. A win would surely indicate things are turning around for a team that...
In Alexys Granata, Eastern Michigan football has 'go-getter,' trendsetter
Ypsilanti − When Alexys Granata arrived as a freshman at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, she decided she would study psychology. She wasn't sure why, but she figured she had to pick something. "I had no idea," she said of her future career aspirations. "Not a clue."
Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back
East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth
East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
Michigan farm treated produce with human waste, state officials say
State health officials are warning consumers not to eat produce from a southern Michigan farm after the farm allegedly was using untreated human waste. During a routine produce safety inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Kuntry Gardens of Homer "was using raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale," officials said in a statement Monday.
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat
South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.
Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis
Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM
Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers
Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
White Lake toddler battling cancer gets his own police, fire parade
When you're a toddler battling cancer, you could use some superheroes in your corner. That's what Archer Bradshaw, 3, of White Lake Township, got Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, along with White Lake Township police and fire departments as well as several other agencies, coordinated a special parade of patrol vehicles outside Bradshaw's home. Archer, who is battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, loves emergency cars.
Police investigate possible homicide in Pontiac
A 26-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, slumped over the wheel of his car, the possible victim of a homicide, Oakland County detectives said. Guillermo Rosado was found dead from a gunshot wound in a possible homicide on Monday morning in Pontiac,. The fire department and police responded to...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton
A 56-year-old Wayne resident is dead after crossing a road and being struck by a vehicle Monday in Canton Township, police said. Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a...
