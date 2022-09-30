Read full article on original website
Soprano Kathryn Lewek & Tenor Zach Borichevsky Present Food for Love Benefit Concert Supporting UN World Food Program
Soprano Kathryn Lewek and tenor Zach Borichevsky will premiere a special benefit concert in response to the global food crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Lewek and Borichevsky considered how they could support Ukraine and vulnerable populations facing increased food insecurity because of the war. In May 2022, the husband and wife duo presented “The Food of Love” – A Benefit Concert for the United Nations World Food Program in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. A recording of the concert will be available for streaming on Oct.7, 2022 via foodforlove.org.
Kölner Philharmonie Cancels Teodor Currentzis’s Concert
The Kölner Philharmonie has canceled Russian-Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis’s concert on Jan. 27, 2023. The Philharmonie director Louwrens Langevoort said, “This does not mean that we do not appreciate his artistic achievements, but more than half a year after the outbreak of war, an attitude towards the political situation should be recognizable.”
Dutch National Opera to Present European Premiere of ‘Blue’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present the European premiere of Jeanine Tesori’s “Blue.”. The opera is a topical set in Harlem and about a black couple who anticipates the birth of its first-born son, with both hope and anxiety. The mother worries about her son’s future as she watches him become a young man and enter the world of activism. Meanwhile, the father tries to open his son’s eyes to the realities of 21st century America, whilst simultaneously struggling with his own identity as a police officer, a ‘Black man in blue’. When the parents’ deepest fears come true, they have to find a way to cope with reality.
Metropolitan Opera Announces ‘The Met: Live at Home’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced the launch of “The Met: Live at Home,” a streaming platform that allows audiences to watch the Met’s acclaimed series of live simulcasts from any device in the comfort of their homes. The company said that it is the latest effort by...
Jonas Kaufmann Wins Major Award in Munich
Jonas Kaufmann has been awarded the Bayerischer Verfassungsorden. The tenor was awarded the prize by the Bavarian Parliament and its President, Ilse Aigner of the State Parliament. The tenor received the achievement for his outstanding contribution to cultural life in Bavaria. Journalist Eberhard Schellenberger was also awarded the prize for...
OperaVision Announces October Streams
OperaVision has announced the October schedule. The theme of this year’s World Opera Day will be “Unboxing Opera’ and will take place on Oct. 25. It refers to the millions of videos where users unbox products in front of their camera, revealing the received object, analyzing and explaining it to their virtual audience.
Daniel Barenboim to Take Step Back From Performances Due to Health
Daniel Barenboim is taking a step back from performing after being diagnosed with a serious neurological condition. The conductor and pianist took to social media and said, “It is with a combination of pride and sadness that I announce today that I am taking a step back from some of my performing activities, especially conducting engagements, for the coming months. My health has deteriorated over the last months, and I have been diagnosed with a serious neurological condition. I must now focus on my physical well-being as much as possible.”
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Conductor Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a conductor change for its performance of “La Cenerentola” on Oct. 4, 2022. The company said that Diego Matheuz will conduct instead of Stefano Montanari. Matheuz is a graduate of the internationally known Venezuelan Sistema, and Principal Guest Conductor of Orchestra Mozart and...
The Royal Opera House Launches Streaming Platform
The Royal Opera House has launched a new streaming platform. The platform features 45 productions as well as 85 behind-the-scenes featurettes. Audiences can stream for 9.99 pounds per month and 99 pounds per year. Some titles will be available in UHD and Dolby Atmos. Among the launch titles are Frederick...
New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival
New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
Dutch National Opera Nominated for Fedora Award
“The Shell Trial,” produced by Dutch National Opera (DNO), has been nominated for the Fedora Opera Prize. The Fedora Opera Prize was created to support pioneering artistic projects that promote international collaboration, creativity, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, as well as digital innovation on and off stage. The prize...
