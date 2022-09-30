Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
wfxb.com
It’s a Great Time to Adopt…Free Adoptions This Week at The Humane Society of NMB!
Meaghan Pittman with The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach introduces Wally, a well mannered foster dog looking for his forever home. This is a great week to adopt as the Bissell Foundation is helping animals find homes by sponsoring and waiving adoption fees this week. For more information visit HSNMB.org or visit them at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach or by by calling (843) 249-4948.
wfxb.com
Ceremony Held in Honor of a Fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer
Monday was the anniversary of the death of a Myrtle Beach Officers that was shot and killed in the line of duty. On October 3rd, 2020, 23-year-old Jacob Hancher, responded to a domestic violence call where he was killed. Monday made the 2 year anniversary of his death. A month ago, Myrtle Beach Police dedicated a Highway 17 Overpass to honor Hancher and on Monday, a wreath laying ceremony was held at a memorial that was built in his honor.
wfxb.com
“Heroes Day” Lunch Held To Honor Anniversary of Two Deceased Officials
Monday was the 4 year anniversary of an ambush that resulted in 2 officers dead and 5 others injured. The family of one of the deceased and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Heroes Day” for Florence County First Responders. Investigator, Farrah Turner and Officer Terrence Carraway died after the shooting at the Vintage Place Neighborhood. They as well as others went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth, when the attack occurred that left Turner and Carraway dead and 5 others wounded. Hopkins remains in the Florence County Detention Center where he is held without bond on 2 counts of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. The lunch was held to honor the service and sacrifices that were made that day.
wfxb.com
The Cherry Grove Pier Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian
Clean up and recovery began across South Carolina following Hurricane Ian. Over the weekend, residents and city crews in North Myrtle Beach have been cleaning up sand and debris after the Cherry Grove Pier was damaged. Community members expressed that it was sad to witness the pier in its broken state. It is still too early to address when repairs will begin but a go fund me page has been created to help with the costs.
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision. Ocean Lakes also said it...
wfxb.com
An Accident Occurred Involving A School Bus And Resulted In One Dead
BREAKING NEWS: A school bus accident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. at Cedar Branch Road and Highway 9 in the Loris area. The bus driver failed to yield to on coming traffic which then resulted in a crash with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading Southbound. The truck driver identified as 37-year-old, Kody Roach of Nichols, died. The school bus had seven passengers from HCS Early College High School. No injuries from the individuals on the school bus have been reported. Counseling services have been made available to the students. The bus driver, who began service with HCS in 2008, has been placed on administrative leave while HCS continues to investigate the incident.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decals
A two year parking decal for personal vehicles and motorcylces can now be purchased by residents in Myrtle Beach. The decals are only available to the residents who live within city limits. Listed Below is what’s needed to acquire a decal:. An up to date South Carolina vehicle registration...
Partial road closure in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
wfxb.com
The Goats Of Goat Island Will Not Return For The Rest Of The Season
The most famous residents in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their home. The goats of Goat Island were removed and brought to a local farm for their safety before Hurricane Ian made its way to South Carolina. Usually the goats live on Goat Island from April through November to help keep the undergrowth under control. Due to damage to the island, the goats will not be returning for the rest of the season.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach
After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
Grand Strand cleaning up after Ian, power mostly restored across region
Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.
Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
New Jersey motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Florence intersection
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver from New Jersey was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and a car collided at a city intersection, authorities said. Joshua Kingston, 26, of Brick, New Jersey, died in the crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning. According to Florence police, the crash happened at […]
