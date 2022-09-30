ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
The Cherry Grove Pier Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian

Clean up and recovery began across South Carolina following Hurricane Ian. Over the weekend, residents and city crews in North Myrtle Beach have been cleaning up sand and debris after the Cherry Grove Pier was damaged. Community members expressed that it was sad to witness the pier in its broken state. It is still too early to address when repairs will begin but a go fund me page has been created to help with the costs.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway

Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
CONWAY, SC
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
A New Escape Room Has Opened In Surfside Beach

A new attraction called Coastal Escape Rooms recently opened in Surfside Beach. Two brothers built the rooms and designed the clues that must be figured out to win the game. They started the business and say that it is family friendly. Co-Owner of Coastal Escape Rooms, Gunnar Grossetti shared that he always wanted to do something that makes people happy and the whole experience is meant to spend time with your family while doing something fun. The escape room is located near Harbor Freight and Ollies on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Goats Of Goat Island Will Not Return For The Rest Of The Season

The most famous residents in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their home. The goats of Goat Island were removed and brought to a local farm for their safety before Hurricane Ian made its way to South Carolina. Usually the goats live on Goat Island from April through November to help keep the undergrowth under control. Due to damage to the island, the goats will not be returning for the rest of the season.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times. Eastern Tropical Atlantic. An elongated...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

