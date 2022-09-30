Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
actionnews5.com
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
WYFF4.com
Shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has cool history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. UPDATE:The shrimp boat called Shayna Michelle, that washed ashore during Hurricane Ian, is officially free. It took crews about two hours to get the boat loose from the Myrtle Beach sand and back out into the sea. Two other shrimp boats were brought...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
wfxb.com
The Cherry Grove Pier Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian
Clean up and recovery began across South Carolina following Hurricane Ian. Over the weekend, residents and city crews in North Myrtle Beach have been cleaning up sand and debris after the Cherry Grove Pier was damaged. Community members expressed that it was sad to witness the pier in its broken state. It is still too early to address when repairs will begin but a go fund me page has been created to help with the costs.
myhorrynews.com
'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway
Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
iheart.com
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian
'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
wfxb.com
A New Escape Room Has Opened In Surfside Beach
A new attraction called Coastal Escape Rooms recently opened in Surfside Beach. Two brothers built the rooms and designed the clues that must be figured out to win the game. They started the business and say that it is family friendly. Co-Owner of Coastal Escape Rooms, Gunnar Grossetti shared that he always wanted to do something that makes people happy and the whole experience is meant to spend time with your family while doing something fun. The escape room is located near Harbor Freight and Ollies on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
WMBF
Waccamaw Dermatology is a premier dermatology clinic located in the Grand Strand area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a total of 5 locations, Waccamaw Dermatology takes pride in providing quality treatment and care for all patients. Their skilled staff offers innovative solutions by staying up to date with the latest technologies. The Waccamaw team is knowledgeable, professional and ready to handle all...
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
wfxb.com
The Goats Of Goat Island Will Not Return For The Rest Of The Season
The most famous residents in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their home. The goats of Goat Island were removed and brought to a local farm for their safety before Hurricane Ian made its way to South Carolina. Usually the goats live on Goat Island from April through November to help keep the undergrowth under control. Due to damage to the island, the goats will not be returning for the rest of the season.
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision. Ocean Lakes also said it...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times. Eastern Tropical Atlantic. An elongated...
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
Fishing trawler beached during Ian remains on Myrtle Beach shore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fishing trawler that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand remained on the beach on Sunday. Myrtle Beach police said efforts have begun to remove the boat but it’s unclear when that will take place. Police said people should stay […]
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
