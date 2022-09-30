Today on Louisiana Considered, we bring you three stories about water. We hear why residents in Tangipahoa Parish are now closer than ever to financial restitution after flood damage from 40 years ago and we learn about an upcoming waterways exhibition at LSU. Plus we dive deeper into Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

