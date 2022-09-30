Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Museum of Art to host monthly interactive studio, looks to increase community interestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Ohio State has 'all the confidence in a world' in Emeka Egbuka as punt returner after fumble
When Ohio State fans think back to Saturday’s 49-10 win against Rutgers, they’ll likely think about Miyan Williams tying the program record for rushing touchdowns in a game or Steele Chambers recording his second career interception. It likely won’t occur to too many that the Buckeyes actually trailed the Scarlet Knights for the first time ever.
Watch: Freshman Sensabaugh eager to get started; Buckeyes on the Blacktop Thursday
During a two-game exhibition trip to The Bahamas in August, Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh got a small taste of what it will be like playing for the Buckeyes. The 6-6, 235-pound Sensabaugh may have already branded himself as a go-to guy of sorts for this makeshift OSU team, which includes three transfers, four holdover players and five true freshmen. During that trip, Sensabaugh was OSU’s leading scorer with a team-high 15 points in a win over the Egyptian national team and 20 points in a win over the Puerto Rican national team.
Ryan Day on his heated exchange with Rutgers' Greg Schiano
The Ohio State head coach explains what happened when he and Greg Schiano got in each other's faces during the Buckeyes' win.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore updates his recruitment
Four star guard Elijah Moore has had a host of schools come to his open gyms this fall before the start of his junior year. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes is starting to see his recruitment expand and is looking to set up visits.
CBS Sports 131: Ohio State Takes No. 1 Spot, Georgia Falls To No. 3
Barrett Sallee joins Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Ohio State taking the No. 1 spot as Georgia falls to No. 3.
Preps to Pros: Miami looking to flip duo of Ohio State commitments
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Miami's attempt to flip Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher.
