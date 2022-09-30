ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return

It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch: Freshman Sensabaugh eager to get started; Buckeyes on the Blacktop Thursday

During a two-game exhibition trip to The Bahamas in August, Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh got a small taste of what it will be like playing for the Buckeyes. The 6-6, 235-pound Sensabaugh may have already branded himself as a go-to guy of sorts for this makeshift OSU team, which includes three transfers, four holdover players and five true freshmen. During that trip, Sensabaugh was OSU’s leading scorer with a team-high 15 points in a win over the Egyptian national team and 20 points in a win over the Puerto Rican national team.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, NJ
City
Toledo, OH
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy