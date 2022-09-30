During a two-game exhibition trip to The Bahamas in August, Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh got a small taste of what it will be like playing for the Buckeyes. The 6-6, 235-pound Sensabaugh may have already branded himself as a go-to guy of sorts for this makeshift OSU team, which includes three transfers, four holdover players and five true freshmen. During that trip, Sensabaugh was OSU’s leading scorer with a team-high 15 points in a win over the Egyptian national team and 20 points in a win over the Puerto Rican national team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO