Durham, NC

Durham Woman Gets Murder Charge After Body Was Found in Her Trunk

By paige.boyd
 4 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after cops found a man’s body in the trunk of her car.

WRAL reports that Durham Police found the body of 39-year-old Jivon Cherry in a car parked at the Falls Pointe at the Park Apartments on September 13. Investigators determined that Cherry was shot and killed.

Durham Police arrested the suspect, Sianne Wright this week. She was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. She is currently being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond. Police did not disclose what relationship, if any, Wright had with the victim.

