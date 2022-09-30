ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66

Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#High School Musical#The Benjamin Upper School#Lower School
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Beyoncé congratulates sister Solange as the first African American woman to compose for the New York ballet

BeyonceÌ has posted a congratulatory message to Solange for her work with the New York City Ballet.The singer shared two photos of her sister to her Instagram page and included a caption, which the star does not usually do.“Cranes In The Sky” singer Solange was commissioned to compose for Gianna Reisen’s Play Time for the New York City Ballet. She is the first African American woman to do so.“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” BeyonceÌ wrote on Instagram.“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries Watching Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Performance

Sarah Michelle Gellar got emotional when watched Selma Blair compete on Dancing With the Stars last night. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who has been close with Blair since the two starred in Cruel Intentions, was in the audience for Elvis Night to support her friend. Blair danced the Jive with partner Sasha Farber to "Jailhouse Rock", wowing the judges and audience members with a cartwheel and a split.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '80s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
MOVIES
Collider

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Joins Jennifer Lawrence in R-rated Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

The cast for the upcoming R-rated Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy expands as Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined No Hard Feelings in an undisclosed role, according to a report from Deadline. The Sony Pictures film will release exclusively in theaters next summer on June 16, 2023. While Moss-Bachrach's character details remain unknown, No...
MOVIES
The List

Hallmark Star Jaicy Elliot Talks About Body Positivity And Romance In Style

The Hallmark Channel releases a near-constant stream of new content each year. In fact, 40 new holiday movies will air in 2022 alone (via Variety). This is in part made possible by Hallmark's quick filming schedule. According to recurring Hallmark actress Lacy Chabert — this year marks her 30th movie with the studio — shooting happens over a period of just 15 days. As she told Insider, cast members "eat, breath, and sleep the movie." Though "it's intense," Hallmark has everything down to a science.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy