BeyonceÌ has posted a congratulatory message to Solange for her work with the New York City Ballet.The singer shared two photos of her sister to her Instagram page and included a caption, which the star does not usually do.“Cranes In The Sky” singer Solange was commissioned to compose for Gianna Reisen’s Play Time for the New York City Ballet. She is the first African American woman to do so.“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” BeyonceÌ wrote on Instagram.“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being...

CELEBRITIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO