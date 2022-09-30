Read full article on original website
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Mark Ballas Reveals Why he Returned to ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas reveals the real reason he returned to the show this season. Fans of the series were excited to see the dancer return to the ballroom, but many are still curious as to what brought him back. Mark Ballas Returned to Dancing With...
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
'Sweet Home Alabama' at 20: Director Andy Tennant and star Josh Lucas reveal never-before-told stories about the rom-com classic and their hopes for a sequel
Insider spoke with Tennant and Lucas, who shared details about the original ending, a scene that got cut, and how Charlize Theron was almost the lead.
Beyoncé congratulates sister Solange as the first African American woman to compose for the New York ballet
BeyonceÌ has posted a congratulatory message to Solange for her work with the New York City Ballet.The singer shared two photos of her sister to her Instagram page and included a caption, which the star does not usually do.“Cranes In The Sky” singer Solange was commissioned to compose for Gianna Reisen’s Play Time for the New York City Ballet. She is the first African American woman to do so.“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” BeyonceÌ wrote on Instagram.“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being...
Sarah Jessica Parker's family announces unexpected death of her 'loving' stepfather
"Paul [Giffin Forste] will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith," said the family of Sarah Jessica Parker.
Filming ‘Mork & Mindy,’ Robin Williams Was At His Wildest Between Takes
Mork & Mindy was a recipe for nonstop comedic moments thanks to its zany premise and a wild performance by Robin Williams. But, according to series co-creator Garry Marshall, the camera didn’t even capture all of the mayhem because Williams was just as wild – if not more so – in between filming scenes.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries Watching Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Performance
Sarah Michelle Gellar got emotional when watched Selma Blair compete on Dancing With the Stars last night. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who has been close with Blair since the two starred in Cruel Intentions, was in the audience for Elvis Night to support her friend. Blair danced the Jive with partner Sasha Farber to "Jailhouse Rock", wowing the judges and audience members with a cartwheel and a split.
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '80s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Joins Jennifer Lawrence in R-rated Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
The cast for the upcoming R-rated Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy expands as Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined No Hard Feelings in an undisclosed role, according to a report from Deadline. The Sony Pictures film will release exclusively in theaters next summer on June 16, 2023. While Moss-Bachrach's character details remain unknown, No...
Hallmark Star Jaicy Elliot Talks About Body Positivity And Romance In Style
The Hallmark Channel releases a near-constant stream of new content each year. In fact, 40 new holiday movies will air in 2022 alone (via Variety). This is in part made possible by Hallmark's quick filming schedule. According to recurring Hallmark actress Lacy Chabert — this year marks her 30th movie with the studio — shooting happens over a period of just 15 days. As she told Insider, cast members "eat, breath, and sleep the movie." Though "it's intense," Hallmark has everything down to a science.
Watch Lea Michele perform the Funny Girl classic 'People,' talk 'incredible' experience joining Broadway cast
People who get to listen to Lea Michele sing Funny Girl are some of the luckiest people in the world. The Glee actress, who stars as Fanny Brice in the new production of the iconic Broadway musical, performed a show-stopping rendition of its hit song "People" while visiting The Tonight Show on Friday.
