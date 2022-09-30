Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces seventh assault charge after allegedly beating wife
A Waukee man was arrested Tuesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Sept. 27 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in the home. David Bruce Stitt II, 50, of 793 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident...
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman resists arrest by Adel Police Department
A Dallas Center woman allegedly resisted arrest in Adel Friday afternoon when police pulled her over and searched her vehicle. Amanda Mae Croft, 45, of 1806 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, interference with official acts-bodily injury and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
who13.com
3 guns confiscated in Court Avenue District by police over the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past. On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.
KBUR
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
who13.com
Newton Police seek gas station stabbing suspect
NEWTON, IOWA — Police in Newton are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing investigation at an area gas station. It happened at the Git N Go at 801 1st Avenue in Newton on Thursday, September 29th. Police were called to the store around 7:00 p.m. and found a stabbing victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.
theperrynews.com
Drunken Georgia man allegedly steals Wiese Industries forklift
A Georgia man was arrested Monday evening on a forklift that he allegedly stole from Wiese Industries in Perry. Charges of theft and OWI are pending against Luis Lopez, 29, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, and formerly of Georgia, a Perry Police Department spokesperson said. The factory reported to law...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Georgia man celebrates birthday drunk on forklift
A Georgia man celebrated his 29th birthday Monday by allegedly getting drunk and stealing a forklift from Wiese Industries in Perry. Luis Daniel Lopez, 29, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, and formerly of Georgia was charged with third-offense OWI, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and as a fugitive from justice. Employees...
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Iowa Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 4
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dustin Molln, 45, of 1896 Highway 169, Winterset, was issued a summons to appear on a charge of assault. Tavelle Wesley, 18, of 1165 S.E. Olson Dr., Waukee, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public intoxication.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police say a man pulled a gun as officers approached him on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a report of gunfire on 2nd and Court avenues around 2:15 Sunday morning. Police say Shardrack Kamara pulled a handgun from his waist as they approached him. . They say he dropped the gun and he was later taken into custody.
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 3
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 2400 block of Lucinda Street. Damage was estimated at $400. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Evelyn Street. An estimated $8,000 damage was done to a utility pole.
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
KCCI.com
One person taken to hospital after being shot outside Southridge Mall
DES MOINES, Iowa — A person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries after being shot outside of Southridge Mall in Des Moines. Police say that a car pulled up and fired shots at the victim. The victim started running and was shot again. The victim has a wound in their arm and their leg. Police believe this is a targeted incident.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
