Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO