Dekalb, IL

northernstar.info

Huskies draw even with Badgers in scoreless road matchup

DeKALB – NIU’s (3-3-3) battle against the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers (3-4-1) ended in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night. Neither the Huskies nor the Badgers could create goals for themselves the entire game. “We knew that Wisconsin is well-organized and dangerous on set pieces,” head coach Ryan...
MADISON, WI
northernstar.info

‘Bigger and better’: NIU kicks off 115th homecoming

NIU’s 115th annual homecoming is here! Homecoming will take place Monday through Sunday. The homecoming football game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 vs. Tulsa. In addition to the game, there are tons of events and activities for students to watch or participate in throughout the week.
DEKALB, IL
The Record North Shore

Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks

After riding down Easy Street on cruise control for five straight weeks, the Loyola Academy Ramblers found themselves on a hazardous uphill stretch of road en route to their sixth straight victory Friday night, Sept. 30, on the far South Side. An indication that this was going to be a difficult struggle came at the […] The post Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
northernstar.info

Fine dining comes to NIU at Ellington’s

DeKALB – Ellington’s is a new student operated restaurant that has recently opened on the main floor of the Holmes Student Center. Ellington’s offers new lunches every Tuesday in the month of October from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With buffet style dining and a to-go option, Ellington’s provides freshly prepared meals, a beverage and dessert for the price of $13.95 (excluding tax).
DEKALB, IL
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
wgnradio.com

How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest

Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
LAKE FOREST, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Q985

Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert

No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
ROCKFORD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

Career Fairs are essential for students

Many students struggle to find internships and job opportunities after college; but, if students attend university career fairs, they just might find what they are looking for. College career fairs are specifically designed to aid students in exploring job opportunities. At this event, students and employers are able to interact...
DEKALB, IL
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
northernstar.info

House party at Holmes with Waka Flocka Flame

DeKALB – Anticipation filled the air as thousands of NIU students made their way to the Holmes Student Center on Saturday night to see Waka Flocka Flame take the stage and kick off NIU’s 115th homecoming celebration. NIU’s Campus Activities Board prepared the concert as early as the...
DEKALB, IL
go955.com

Private 1st Class Hofman returns home after being MIA for 77 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After 77 years, the body of a Grand Rapids soldier has finally come home. According to MLive, the remains of Private First Class Donald Hofman arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport via escort by a military honor guard on Friday, September. Hofman...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ourchanginglives.com

Couples Time In St. Charles

While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
SAINT CHARLES, IL

