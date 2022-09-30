You have GOT to be kidding me. Somebody needs to fire these "experts". What an absolutely useless article and even more useless opinion. I'm white and I can't afford a house either. It's not a racial problem and pricing everyone out of real estate and giving black people free houses isn't going to change a thing as far as who pays their bills and who doesn't.
how about doing the work to save the down-payment, get your debt to income ratio in order, work on your credit rating and buying something with a payment you can afford with your income? this is how it has always worked. you have to do the work to be able to buy a home. also as a seller I am picking the offer I know is going to be successful, there is nothing on a purchase and sale agreement regarding race.
Hmmmm lets see what the Asian home ownership rates are….they are also minorities but culturally they value education and hard work.
Comments / 50