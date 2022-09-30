Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Eder Jofre remembered: an in-depth look at Brazil’s greatest boxer and his legacy
A few hours after returning from a boxing-related trip this past Sunday night, I logged into Twitter and saw the news that Hall of Famer Eder Jofre had passed away at age 86 due to complications caused by his months-long bout with pneumonia. In confirming the death on Facebook, Jofre’s...
The Ring Magazine
Eder Jofre, former bantamweight and featherweight champ, dies at age 86
Eder Jofre, the former bantamweight and featherweight world champion, died Sunday at age 86. The Brazilian ring legend had been hospitalized since March due to pneumonia, and died due to complications from pneumonia in his hometown of São Paulo, Brazil, his daughter Andrea announced on Facebook. Jofre had been...
The Ring Magazine
Mauricio Lara returns to action in Mexico against Jose Sanmartin on Oct. 22
Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the world champions at featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021. The 24 year old is itching to pursue a third clash with the IBF king from Leeds after their rematch ended in a disappointing technical draw in September 2021, and Lara knows another big KO win would put his name on everyone’s lips as a ‘must-see’ challenger to Warrington and his fellow belt-holders at 126lbs.
The Ring Magazine
South African hero Moruti Mthalane calls it a career on his own terms
Former two-time IBF flyweight champion, Moruti Mthalane pounded out a unanimous ten round decision over Filipino, Diomel Diocos in front of a raucous crowd at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa on Sunday afternoon. The scores were 100-90, 99-93 and 99-91. The fight was presented by Mvelo Promotions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Ring Magazine
Ali Akhmedov says promoter Golovkin gave him advice needed to beat Gabriel Rosado
Ali Akhmedov credits his promoter with giving him wise advice before his most recent victory last month, when he outboxed Gabriel Rosado to a unanimous decision victory. Gennadiy Golovkin, Akhmedov’s promoter and fellow Kazakh, advised his protege to follow his game plan and not try to make a statement against the tough Philadelphia boxer, who Golovkin himself had defeated by seventh round stoppage in 2013. That advice helped carry Akhmedov to the win on the Canelo Alvarez-Golovkin III undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Ring Magazine
A true fighter thrives off challenges – Conor Benn
There is an awful lot of talk around this weekend’s showpiece event in London. Conor Benn steps up to face Chris Eubank in a huge attraction at the O2 Arena in a fight that is laced with intrigue. Benn is going up in weight, Eubank has to lose some...
The Ring Magazine
Best I Faced – Julien Lorcy
Talented Frenchman Julien Lorcy was a two-time WBA lightweight titleholder in late 1990s-early 2000s. “When I was little, we didn’t have a lot of money,” Lorcy told The Ring. “Life was hard but I never lacked anything. My parents did what they thought was best. We were travellers.
The Ring Magazine
After shoulder surgery, NJ heavyweight Derek Starling looks to resume career
BAYONNE, N.J. — Derek Starling immediately knew something was wrong. The 6’5” southpaw heavyweight was in total control in round two of his fight last November against Darryl Clark in Philadelphia when he felt a pop in his shoulder after throwing a left hand. It was something he’d experienced before, but familiarity did little to deaden the pain. Starling fell to the ground, screaming in pain, and asked the ringside doctor to pop his shoulder back into its socket. The shoulder was popped in, but not before the referee reached the count of ten, handing Starling his first ever pro defeat.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine basketball players find homes at Canadian college
Ukrainian basketball players Vika Kovalevska and Vlada Hozalova have found brief sanctuary from the war in their homeland playing for the University of Lethbridge in Alberta
Comments / 0