ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Ring Magazine

Eder Jofre, former bantamweight and featherweight champ, dies at age 86

Eder Jofre, the former bantamweight and featherweight world champion, died Sunday at age 86. The Brazilian ring legend had been hospitalized since March due to pneumonia, and died due to complications from pneumonia in his hometown of São Paulo, Brazil, his daughter Andrea announced on Facebook. Jofre had been...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Mauricio Lara returns to action in Mexico against Jose Sanmartin on Oct. 22

Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the world champions at featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021. The 24 year old is itching to pursue a third clash with the IBF king from Leeds after their rematch ended in a disappointing technical draw in September 2021, and Lara knows another big KO win would put his name on everyone’s lips as a ‘must-see’ challenger to Warrington and his fellow belt-holders at 126lbs.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

South African hero Moruti Mthalane calls it a career on his own terms

Former two-time IBF flyweight champion, Moruti Mthalane pounded out a unanimous ten round decision over Filipino, Diomel Diocos in front of a raucous crowd at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall in Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa on Sunday afternoon. The scores were 100-90, 99-93 and 99-91. The fight was presented by Mvelo Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Ring Magazine

Ali Akhmedov says promoter Golovkin gave him advice needed to beat Gabriel Rosado

Ali Akhmedov credits his promoter with giving him wise advice before his most recent victory last month, when he outboxed Gabriel Rosado to a unanimous decision victory. Gennadiy Golovkin, Akhmedov’s promoter and fellow Kazakh, advised his protege to follow his game plan and not try to make a statement against the tough Philadelphia boxer, who Golovkin himself had defeated by seventh round stoppage in 2013. That advice helped carry Akhmedov to the win on the Canelo Alvarez-Golovkin III undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

A true fighter thrives off challenges – Conor Benn

There is an awful lot of talk around this weekend’s showpiece event in London. Conor Benn steps up to face Chris Eubank in a huge attraction at the O2 Arena in a fight that is laced with intrigue. Benn is going up in weight, Eubank has to lose some...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Best I Faced – Julien Lorcy

Talented Frenchman Julien Lorcy was a two-time WBA lightweight titleholder in late 1990s-early 2000s. ​“When I was little, we didn’t have a lot of money,” Lorcy told The Ring. “Life was hard but I never lacked anything. My parents did what they thought was best. We were travellers.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

After shoulder surgery, NJ heavyweight Derek Starling looks to resume career

BAYONNE, N.J. — Derek Starling immediately knew something was wrong. The 6’5” southpaw heavyweight was in total control in round two of his fight last November against Darryl Clark in Philadelphia when he felt a pop in his shoulder after throwing a left hand. It was something he’d experienced before, but familiarity did little to deaden the pain. Starling fell to the ground, screaming in pain, and asked the ringside doctor to pop his shoulder back into its socket. The shoulder was popped in, but not before the referee reached the count of ten, handing Starling his first ever pro defeat.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Sanchez
Person
Jarrell Miller
Person
Anthony Peterson
Person
Jackie Nava
Person
Jorge Garcia
Person
Alexis Sanchez

Comments / 0

Community Policy