Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
Singapore seen tightening monetary policy as price pressures persist
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Singapore is likely to tighten monetary policy this month, the fifth time in a row, amid persistent inflation in the Asian financial hub due to global supply chain disruptions and a tight labour market.
Housing market in the United States headed for major slowdown
Wall Street firms predict a sharp decline in U.S. home prices in coming months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.
Henkel chief executive says clouded economic outlook makes planning tough
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A clouded economic outlook means it is impossible for Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) to plan for the coming weeks with certainty at the moment, the chief executive of the chemical and consumer goods company told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Comments / 0